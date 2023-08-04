Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes economic news, coverage of culture wars in Southern California, and the arrival of self-service gasoline in Oregon.

National

July jobs report shows slowing economic growth

So far this year, the U.S. has added barely half the number of jobs that it did in the same period of 2022.

Wall Street fails to reclaim ground lost on good earnings, job numbers

The soft landing continues to take shape, but investors are hesitant to push the bull market too hard in response to positive jobs and earnings data.

Self-serve gas comes to Oregon’s big cities

With House Bill 2426, Oregon joins 48 other states in allowing self-serve gas. Not everyone is happy about the change.

Despite some concerns that Oregon's new law on self-service gas will eliminate jobs, one employee at the FastTrak in Northeast Portland said employees there weren't worried. (Alanna Madden/Courthouse News)

Courts & the law

California AG launches probe over school district’s transgender policy

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the Chino Valley Unified School District's move to "out" trans kids could violate the state's anti-discrimination law.

Trial over Backpage prostitution accusations delayed to late August

Following the death of James Larkin, co-founder of backpage.com, the trial against him and six others will now begin August 29.

California judge arrested in murder of his wife

Anaheim police remained tight-lipped Friday, saying only the investigation is ongoing.

A photograph tweeted by Jeffrey Ferguson in 2014, along with the message: "Honoring OC's fallen cops and deputies. Sadly I knew many of them personally in my 31 years as Deputy District Atty." (Twitter / via Courthouse News)

Friday features

Data show wide discrepancy in how, when Alabama cases sealed

In Alabama, whether a civil case gets sealed may come down to where it was filed, a Courthouse News investigation found. New proposed guidelines seek to standardize the practice.

A school for St John: Proposal for new campus on US Virgin Islands hits snag

The territory wants to use a land deal with the National Parks Service to build the first public high school on St. John island, but questions from local lawmakers threaten to delay the project and drive up costs.