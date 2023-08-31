Top 8 today

Thursday's chock-a-block Top 8 includes Idalia coverage, reporting on Justice Clarence Thomas' gifts, the sentencing of Proud Boys and a new look at supernova 1987a.

National

Idalia unleashes historic tides in Charleston, but city dodges worst of storm

Idalia offered the Holy City its first baptism of the hurricane season as historically high tides overtook sea walls and swamped the downtown.

Richard Busby cleans storm debris Aug. 31, 2023, outside his home in Charleston, South Carolina. Tropical Storm Idalia caused historic flooding in the Southern city after making landfall in Florida's Gulf Coast.

Justice Department proposes clarity on background checks for gun purchases

The regulation would close potential loopholes for online and gun show sales.

Justice Thomas discloses private flights from GOP megadonor

The conservative justice has faced scrutiny for failing to report luxury vacations and private jet flights gifted to him, including three in 2022 from Harlan Crow.

Courts & the law

Ex-Proud Boy ‘seduced’ by Capitol riot crowd gets 17 years in prison

“I’m not a terrorist, I don’t have hate in my heart, I don’t want to hurt people," Joseph Biggs said as he received the second-longest sentence for a Capitol rioter so far.

Proud Boys including Joseph Biggs, front left, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, about to breach the building's security in support of President Donald Trump. With the megaphone is Ethan Nordean, second from left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia 2020 election interference case

The former president waived his right to an in-person arraignment and will not be returning to Atlanta next week.

Siding with porn producers, federal judge blocks Texas content-warning law

Set to go into effect on Friday, House Bill 1181 would have required porn publishers to serve "deceptive" health warnings to consumers, U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra ruled.

Science & health

West Nile Virus thriving in summer heat

Eleven of Colorado’s 64 counties have recorded West Nile infections in humans this summer.

James Webb Space Telescope begins new exploration into iconic supernova

Scientists discovered supernova 1987a in February 1987, within hours of its light first reaching Earth.