Top 8 today

National
Pfizer and Moderna to roll out omicron-specific Covid-19 boosters
Updated boosters are expected to come out as soon as next week after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to modify their respective shots to better protect Americans against the omicron strain of Covid-19.
Courthouse doors slam in US against relic-restitution fight
U.S. courts will not decide whether Nazi rule helped the Prussian state acquire a world-renowned collection of medieval German ecclesiastical art in 1935, concluding a long-running court battle initiated by the heirs of Holocaust victims.
Regional
Wisconsin federal judge rules disabled voters can get help casting absentee ballots
A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday ruled disabled voters who need help from someone else to place their absentee ballot in the mail or return it to the municipal clerk cannot be barred from getting that assistance under state law because it is a federally protected right.
Fifth Circuit asked to block permit for Texas gas export terminal
An attorney for the Sierra Club told a Fifth Circuit panel Wednesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should not have approved a permit for a liquified natural gas facility in Texas that allows dumping into wetlands.
Federal prison warden faces inmate sex abuse charges
A federal prison warden was arraigned in federal court in Oakland on Wednesday on charges of sexually abusing several inmates.
International
Danish government aims to crack down on gang recruitment
Ahead of upcoming national elections, the governing Social Democratic Party has presented 30 proposals for stricter sentencing on organized crime activities. The legislative package focuses on prevention rather than acts of violence.
UN panel voices deep concern over abortion, racial justice in America
The review committee of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination expressed deep concern Wednesday about the treatment of racial and ethnic minorities in the United States, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights and continued brutality of law enforcement against people of color.
Science
Talk about moxie: Machine has success creating oxygen on Mars
A lunchbox-sized instrument can create a small tree’s worth of oxygen on Mars.
