Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Idalia's assault of Florida, as well as court losses for Rudy Giuliani, Texas, people suing Visa, and Michael Avenatti.

National

Hurricane Idalia rams into Florida, bringing flooding and 125 mph winds

Floodwaters continue to rise along the state’s west coast as the storm, which made landfall as a Category 3, moves inland.

A woman surveys the flooding on Bayshore Blvd., along Old Tampa Bay after winds from Hurricane Idalia pushed water over the sea wall Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Labor Department proposes upping overtime threshold for salaried workers

More than 3.6 million workers making less than $55,000 a year could soon be eligible for overtime pay.

Courts & the law

Giuliani loses by default in defamation case brought by Georgia poll workers

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled against the former New York City mayor over his refusal to turn over documents, saying his justifications "hold more holes than Swiss cheese."

Texas bill set to supplant local ordinances declared unconstitutional

With a monthslong heat wave roasting the Lone Star State, critics of the bill have stressed it would nix Dallas and Austin ordinances that require water breaks for construction workers.

Visa ducks class action over foreign exchange fees

A federal judge found the plaintiffs offered little to prove Visa made misrepresentations, let alone that they relied on them when they made overseas purchases.

A visa card next to a pile of Czech koruna. (Vjkombajn/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Michael Avenatti loses ‘meritless’ bid to overturn Nike bribery conviction

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the disgraced celebrity attorney’s 2020 conviction for trying to shake down the sportswear giant for up to $25 million.

Judge decides against extending ban on sweeping Sacramento homeless camps

The judge, who initially cited hot weather as the reason for banning the sweeps, said the forecast now contains cooler temperatures.

International

Another coup, another defeat for France in Africa

A coup in the West African nation of Gabon is another huge blow to France's ambitions to remain a dominant player in Africa. Anti-French sentiment is strong in its former colonies and Paris is scrambling to stop its Africa strategy from unraveling.