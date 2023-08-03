Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of Donald Trump's latest not guilty plea, espionage charges against U.S. Navy sailors, the ongoing fight over drag in Texas, and more.

National

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The appearance was Donald Trump's second in federal court. In July, he pleaded not guilty to 37 separate charges in Miami over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump supporters and counterprotestors gathered on August 3, 2023, outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, where Donald Trump was arraigned on charges related to the Capitol riot. (Kelsey Reichmann/Courthouse News)

Two Southern California Navy sailors charged with spying for China

Jinchao Wei and Wenheng Zhao, both naturalized U.S. citizens, are facing charges that they sent pictures of military plans, manuals of amphibious assault ships, and other national defense information to intelligence officers working for the Chinese government.

Space Command basing spat drives tumult in Congress

The White House drew consternation over its decision this week to walk back a Trump-era plan for the U.S. space command to be headquartered in the Yellowhammer State.

Courts & the law

Drag show limits cropping up in Texas spur suit from ACLU

Opponents of a new law say it is so broadly written that it could lead to jail time for a performer who has a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

Audience members tip drag queen LawrieBird during her show at the "Grackle Games" drag competition. For her set, LawrieBird tore a plastic heart from a backup dancer and pretended to eat it between two pieces of bread. (Kirk McDaniel/Courthouse News)

Accused Davis serial stabber found not competent to stand trial

Prosecutors said Thursday they no longer believe Carlos Dominguez is competent to assist in his defense.

Denmark explores ban on book burnings to quell Quran desecration furor

After citizens in Denmark and Sweden burned the holy book in protest, there are calls at home and abroad for the two Nordic countries to take action to prevent demonstrations.

Science & the environment

California’s top court rules against Monterey’s ban on new oil and gas drilling

The ruling brings an end to seven years of litigation and appeals over whether the county's ordinance usurped the state's authority to regulation oil and gas operations.

Disregard for Mexico Supreme Court ruling threatens reef system, environmentalists say

Environmental groups say their fight of a permit for the expansion of the port at Veracruz is a “watershed moment” for conservation in Mexico.