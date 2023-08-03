Top 8 today

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The appearance was Donald Trump's second in federal court. In July, he pleaded not guilty to 37 separate charges in Miami over his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Two Southern California Navy sailors charged with spying for China
Jinchao Wei and Wenheng Zhao, both naturalized U.S. citizens, are facing charges that they sent pictures of military plans, manuals of amphibious assault ships, and other national defense information to intelligence officers working for the Chinese government.
Space Command basing spat drives tumult in Congress
The White House drew consternation over its decision this week to walk back a Trump-era plan for the U.S. space command to be headquartered in the Yellowhammer State.
Courts & the law
Drag show limits cropping up in Texas spur suit from ACLU
Opponents of a new law say it is so broadly written that it could lead to jail time for a performer who has a wardrobe malfunction on stage.
Accused Davis serial stabber found not competent to stand trial
