Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes a lot of Trump-related news, a slap on the wrist for American Airlines' tarmac delays, a sentencing for corruption at LA City Hall, and more.

National

Trump to face trial in March 2024 in election subversion case

Criminal charges against Donald Trump stem from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and to encourage the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Then-President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Poll: Trump support dips after debate no-show

The indicted former president still has major support among GOP primary voters, but new polling data show a potential opening for his Republican competitors.

Trump’s indicted chief of staff wants Georgia election charges in federal court

Mark Meadows says his actions described in the racketeering indictment were part of his duties as a federal official.

Courts & the law

California AG sues school district over transgender policy

The Chino Valley Unified School District board president said California Attorney General Rob Bonta "can't even cite a law we are breaking and I find it a joke."

American Airlines fined $4.1 million for stranding passengers in long tarmac delays

Officials said the airline didn’t follow federal regulations for delays greater than three hours.

In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Longtime LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas sentenced to 3 1/2 years for bribery

In March, a jury found Ridley-Thomas guilty of bribery for soliciting favors for his son from the University of Southern California.

Spain’s ‘Me Too’ moment? Pressure mounts to oust soccer boss who kissed player

The past eight days have become a defining moment for women's rights in Spain as anger builds over the behavior of Luis Rubiales, the soccer federation president who kissed a star female player on the lips during World Cup celebrations.

Technology

Americans concerned about growth of AI tech as Congress eyes regulation

New data suggests that excitement about the increased use of artificial intelligence is at a three-year low, but opinions are split on whether the technology will help or hinder certain aspects of daily life.