Top 8 today

National
Affidavit used in Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant made public, with redactions
The U.S. government on Friday posted a redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to gain court approval for the search of former President Donald Trump’s south Florida resort home, Mar-a-Lago.
Covid-19 vaccine companies wage legal patent war
Two major players in developing the coronavirus vaccine are facing off in federal court: Moderna filed a lawsuit Friday accusing Pfizer of copying its proprietary technology.
Election interference investigation closes in on Trump’s inner circle
The district attorney investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election filed new petitions Thursday to seek testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and others next month.
Wall Street takes a bath as Fed chairman keeps the burners on high
The hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve showed no sign of tempering as stock markets plunged on Friday, eating further into the last month’s gains.
Ringleader of NBA health plan fraud strikes plea deal
Identified by federal prosecutors last year as the “lynchpin” of a scheme that defrauded an NBA players’ association health plan out of $4 million, former Louisville star player Terrence Williams copped a deal and pleaded guilty on Friday.
Regional
Caltrans cleared to sweep Oakland’s largest homeless encampment
Dissolving an extended temporary restraining order Friday, a federal judge gave the California Department of Transportation the green light to begin sweeping an Oakland encampment which may have 200 residents.
Justice Patricia Guerrero confirmed as California’s next chief justice
By unanimous 3-0 vote, Justice Patricia Guerrero was confirmed Friday to take her place as the next chief justice of the California Supreme Court.
International
Escalation of war near Ukraine nuke plant raises red flags
Fears of a radiation leak hung over Europe on Friday as fighting threatened a massive nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine now in danger of losing its power supply.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.