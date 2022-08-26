Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including The U.S. government on Friday posted a redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to gain court approval for the search of former President Donald Trump’s south Florida resort home; The hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve showing no sign of tempering as stock markets plunged on Friday, eating further into the last month’s gains; and Fears of a radiation leak hung over Europe on Friday as fighting threatened a massive nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine now in danger of losing its power supply.

National

Affidavit used in Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant made public, with redactions

The U.S. government on Friday posted a redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to gain court approval for the search of former President Donald Trump’s south Florida resort home, Mar-a-Lago.

This photo is of a page in the redacted affidavit used by the U.S. government in its search warrant for former President Donald Trump's south Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (Via Courthouse News)

Covid-19 vaccine companies wage legal patent war

Two major players in developing the coronavirus vaccine are facing off in federal court: Moderna filed a lawsuit Friday accusing Pfizer of copying its proprietary technology.

The headquarters of drugmaker Moderna in Cambridge, Mass. (Barbara Leonard/Courthouse News)

Election interference investigation closes in on Trump’s inner circle

The district attorney investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election filed new petitions Thursday to seek testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and others next month.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for former President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Wall Street takes a bath as Fed chairman keeps the burners on high

The hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve showed no sign of tempering as stock markets plunged on Friday, eating further into the last month’s gains.

A news conference held by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in on July 27, 2022, as traders work and watch. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ringleader of NBA health plan fraud strikes plea deal

Identified by federal prosecutors last year as the “lynchpin” of a scheme that defrauded an NBA players’ association health plan out of $4 million, former Louisville star player Terrence Williams copped a deal and pleaded guilty on Friday.

Terrence Williams, pictured left in 2010, is among 18 former NBA players arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Regional

Caltrans cleared to sweep Oakland’s largest homeless encampment

Dissolving an extended temporary restraining order Friday, a federal judge gave the California Department of Transportation the green light to begin sweeping an Oakland encampment which may have 200 residents.

People are seen in a homeless encampment on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Justice Patricia Guerrero confirmed as California’s next chief justice

By unanimous 3-0 vote, Justice Patricia Guerrero was confirmed Friday to take her place as the next chief justice of the California Supreme Court.

California Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Patricia Guerrero is embraced by Justice Goodwin Liu after her nomination was confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Justice Guererro is set to replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who is retiring. She would be the first Latina to serve as California’s Chief Justice. At left is Justice Carol Corrigan. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool)

International

Escalation of war near Ukraine nuke plant raises red flags

Fears of a radiation leak hung over Europe on Friday as fighting threatened a massive nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine now in danger of losing its power supply.