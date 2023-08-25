Top 8 today

National

As fall session nears, Supreme Court ethics battle looms over Congress

A Democrat-led push to address ethical lapses at the high court is just one pressing judicial issue facing lawmakers as they return from August recess.

National Labor Relations Board slams union-busting tactics by employers

The new ruling forces employers found interfering with a union election to immediately recognize the union without a new election.

Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Research finds split on prevalence of racial discrimination in America

Six decades after the March on Washington, Black and white people still disagree on how racial discrimination affects the nation.

Appellate court revives challenge to McDonald’s employee-poaching rules

Two employees' class action against the fast-food giant can proceed after a ruling by the Seventh Circuit.

Deep-red Alabama circuit swears in first Black judge in over 15 years

More than 36% of the population of Mobile County is Black, but its 11 circuit judge seats have been filled by only white candidates since 2007.

Circuit Court Judge Vicki Davis took the oath of office Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, becoming the first Black judge in Mobile County since 2007. (Gabriel Tynes/Courthouse News Service)

EU law kicks in aimed at making life on online safer, less toxic

Social media and search engine giants must comply with a landmark set of new European Union rules intended to stop harmful online content and surveillance advertising.

Virginia Tech grad turns tables on social media harassment with lawsuit

Social media users bullied and harassed a fellow student after wrongly identifying her as a person caught on video using a racial epithet.

Stay out, stay alive: A story of Kern County’s killer river

"Well it's not deep nor wide, but it's a mean piece of water, my friend." — Merle Haggard, "Kern River."