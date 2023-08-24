Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of the booking of former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, an impending — and potentially historic — strike at Kaiser Permanente, the challenge of a piece of Florida's Stop WOKE Act, and more.

National

Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail in election interference RICO case

Thursday marked the former president's fourth arraignment since April, when he became the first former U.S. president in history to face indictment.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered from across Georgia and other states outside of the Fulton County Jail to show him their support as he arrives for booking in the 2020 election interference case. A few people who believe that Trump deserves the 13 charges he faces also made an appearance at the Atlanta facility on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023 (Megan Butler/Courthouse News)

House GOP demands investigation into Space Command headquarters pick

U.S. military space operations were set to be relocated to Alabama, but plans changed this summer, causing upset in the Yellowhammer State.

Kaiser Permanente workers to vote on strike for more staffing, fair wages

If approved by 85,000 rank-and-file members of unionized health care workers at Kaiser Permanente, the strike could be the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

Courts & the law

Trial over key Biden immigration policy underway in Texas

President Joe Biden, GOP states claim, has created a "shadow immigration system" with a policy meant to stop people from coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

SpaceX hiring process discriminated against asylum seekers, refugees, DOJ says in lawsuit

According to the suit, the space company wrongfully denied applications from otherwise qualified individuals for all sorts of positions, from rocket scientists to dishwashers.

A SpaceX rocket carrying the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)

11th Circuit takes up challenge to Stop WOKE Act limitations on workplace training

The appellate panel will decide whether a Florida law violates the free speech rights of employers by banning mandatory worker attendance at diversity training events where “forbidden” progressive concepts are discussed.

Science & the environment

Climate activists cry foul over Norway’s $18B investment in new oil projects

The government’s greenlighting of 19 new developments led the industry to cheer new jobs and European energy security. Climate activists view it as a failure to achieve the green transition.

Study on Neptune dark spot reveals curious smaller bright cloud nearby

Researchers have learned more about what causes Neptune's dark spot.