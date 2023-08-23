Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes more coverage of bond hearings for Georgia election interference defendants, a restraining order on Tennessee GOP lawmakers' efforts to ban capitol protests, the appointment of Minnesota's first Black chief justice, and more.

National

In election interference case, Trump allies trickle in for surrender at Georgia jail

Rudy Giuliani makes eight of the 19 defendants to have turned themselves in and been released on bonds. Trump is expected to face a $200,000 bill when he surrenders Thursday.

Judge blocks Tennessee Legislature rule on protest signs

In a special session ostensibly about public safety, the first order of business were new rules on decorum that opponents say are meant to further silence the Democratic minority.

Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the Legislature on public safety, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Justice Department announces plan to recover $836M in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

The Justice Department has seized more than $1.4 billion in Covid-19 relief funds, charging more than 3,000 people in federal courts, since creating a task force in May 2021.

Courts & the law

Jury trial opens for Capitol rioter who smoked marijuana in senator’s office

“I truly do like the fact that those senators and congressmen were in fear for their lives,” said Brandon Fellows, who is representing himself, during opening arguments.

Minnesota governor appoints Supreme Court’s first Black chief justice

Justice Natalie Hudson will ascend to the court's top spot after eight years, and her position will be filled by an attorney who until recently worked in Governor Tim Walz's office.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Justice Natalie Hudson to lead the Minnesota Supreme Court as its Chief Justice Wednesday. Former Walz administration attorney Karl Procaccini will be appointed to Hudson's vacated associate justice position.

Ninth Circuit hearing on San Francisco homelessness spurs protest

San Francisco says a federal judge's injunction barring enforcement of ordinances on public resting is so vague it interferes with the city's ability to enforce other necessary laws on homelessness.

Science

Borneo rock art depicts Indigenous resistance to centuries-old conflicts

In what is believed to be the first age study of Malaysian rock art, researchers found that two anthropomorphic figures of indigenous warriors were produced amid geopolitical tensions with the ruling class and other tribes..

