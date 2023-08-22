Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of bond hearings for Georgia 2020 election interference defendants, the fight over Texas' buoy barricades, a fallen crypto exec who says he can't defend himself without vegan jail food, Greek wildfires and more.

National

First defendants surrender in Georgia 2020 election interference case

Twelve bond agreements have been granted so far in the case, ranging from $10,000 for two suspects to the $200,000 set for Trump, who is expected to surrender for booking on Thursday.

DOJ takes aim at Texas’ floating border barrier in federal court hearing

In the first hearing of the lawsuit, the Department of Justice argued that the floating barrier violates federal law and has strained relations with Mexico.

A Texas state trooper watches as young migrants walk along concertina wire on the banks of the Rio Grande as they try to enter the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Courts & the law

Conservative group targets diversity fellowships of two law firms

Two high-powered U.S. law firms are openly discriminating with fellowships that exclude white, heterosexual males, a conservative membership organization claims.

Bomber who targeted Atlanta Olympics, Alabama abortion clinic seeks deliverance at 11th Circuit

Eric Robert Rudolph claims that his convictions are on shaky ground after the Supreme Court recently clarified the definitions of crimes of violence and violent felonies.

Bankman-Fried details jail discomforts in latest arraignment

Lawyers for the fallen crypto exec say he cannot get ready for trial without vegan meals and his prescription Adderall during his federal pretrial incarceration.

Samuel Bankman-Fried sits in Manhattan federal court on Dec. 22, 2022. (Courtroom sketch by Elizabeth Williams via AP)

International

Mexico fiscal attorney general calls out costly delays in judicial branch

The delays in prosecuting fraud cases has cost Mexico billions of tax dollars, but the accusations also come amid the executive branch’s ongoing feud with the judiciary.

Leader of militia from Central African Republic denies war crimes charges

The charges refer to a period of violence about a decade ago, when the defendant insists he was outside of the country.

Wildfires rage in Greece as new heat wave grips southern Europe

Europe's summer of extreme weather isn't over as 20 people die in Greek wildfires and high temperatures blanket France, Switzerland and Italy.