Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 contains lots of Trump news, an update on Hilary (the former hurricane), environmental news and more.

National

California reels from floods as downgraded storm barrels on

Dangerous flooding is still possible for parts of the southwestern United States after the National Hurricane Center downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm.

A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, Calif., as a tropical storm moves into the area on Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Trump granted $200,000 bond in Georgia election interference case

Four other defendants were also granted costly bonds by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee.

Iowa poll puts Trump lead over DeSantis at 2 to 1

Two-thirds of Trump’s Iowa supporters said their minds were made up, while 69% of DeSantis supporters said they could be persuaded to pick another candidate.

Rural broadband expansion snares $667 million in federal dollars

Twenty-two states have projects that will benefit from money pooled by the federal government.

Courts & the law

Chicago-area woman charged over threats to shoot Donald & Barron Trump

Federal prosecutors say Chicago-area resident Tracy Marie Fiorenza sent emails to a Florida school claiming that shooting both Trumps would be "in self-defense."

President Donald Trump together with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive at the White House, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Washington from a weekend trip at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Small win in big challenge for transgender minors sends ripples in Georgia

A two-day hearing ended this weekend with a temporary injunction on a law that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Environment

Judge sides with environmentalists over freshwater pollutants criteria

The Environmental Protection Agency’s recommendation to relax criteria for levels of cadmium in freshwater constituted an action under the Clean Water Act, a federal judge ruled, and therefore required consultation with other agencies.

Coastal plant receives federal protections under Endangered Species Act

The sand dune phacelia received critical habitat protections Monday, giving hope that the coastal plant can recover.