Top 8 today

National

Southern California school district sued over ban on teaching critical race theory

Three Temecula Valley Unified school members, elected in December with the support of a far-right pastor, immediately passed a ban on teaching critical race theory.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

November trial set for Paul Pelosi attack suspect

David DePape's public defender also told a federal judge seeing the Pelosi home in person is essential to the defense of her client.

Report of active shooter at Senate office spurs fruitless search

The U.S. Capitol Police searched the area for over an hour but turned up little sign of either a shooter or gunfire.

Courts & the law

‘Unwise and unwelcome’: Senate Dems upbraid Justice Alito over scathing op-ed comments

Alito faces pushback after claiming that the legislative push for the Supreme Court to adopt formal ethics standards oversteps lawmakers' authority.

Romania extradites California white supremacist to US

The Southern California resident was arrested in Romania after federal prosecutors brought a new indictment against him and other participants in the Rise Above Movement.

Robert Runda, co-founder of the Rise Above Movement, on the right in a screenshot from ProPublica's "Unmasking California's New White Supremacists" (YouTube via Courthouse News Service).

James Larkin, Phoenix New Times co-founder, dies at 74

James Larkin was expected to sit for a three-month trial starting next week on charges stemming from his personal classified ads website backpage.com.

Science & the environment

Ancient whale may take the lead for world’s largest animal

The massive mammal is shaking up the evolutionary timeline and could even dethrone the blue whale.

Judge blocks plan to build pipeline into Montana wilderness lake

The project was an attempt to preserve a population of arctic grayling that has been steadily declining in Upper Red Rock Lake.