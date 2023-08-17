Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 highlights include demands for testimony about the PGA merger from Senate Democrats, a prison sentence for the Canadian who mailed ricin to President Trump, a flap over "Buying Beverly Hills," and more.

National

Senate Dems press Saudi investment fund chair to testify on PGA merger

The U.S. head of Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund declined to appear before Congress earlier this month to discuss the kingdom’s investment in the American golf tournament.

Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Hefty prison sentence for Canadian who mailed ricin to Trump

The 2020 letter contained the poison as well as a letter that called U.S. President Donald Trump an "ugly tyrant clown.”

Courts & the law

Netflix likely to win first round in ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ lawsuit

Two Los Angeles homeowners say that since their house was featured on Netlfix's home screen, they have been besieged by prospective buyers and looky-loos..

FBI raids Northern California police departments amid racism, corruption investigation

The raids followed an 18-month investigation stemming from a tip that officers cheated on college tests to get education incentive pay bumps.

Mistrial ordered for men accused of shooting at Black delivery driver

A Mississippi prosecutor said the state will refile attempted murder charges in a case with echoes of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

D'Monterrio Gibson, right, and his mother, Sharon McLendon, await the start of the trial of two white men charged in an attack on Gibson, a FedEx employee who was making a delivery, on Aug. 17, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss. (Hunter Cloud/AP Photo)

Sixth Circuit revives claims of 2016 Great Smoky Mountains wildfire victims

Homeowners in the Gatlinburg area properly presented failure-to-warn claims to the Department of the Interior before they filed suit against the federal government for its lack of response to the blaze, according to the panel.

California news

Accused Davis stabber committed to state hospital to restore competency

Carlos Dominguez is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 14 for an update on when he'll be transferred to the state hospital.

Ban on sweeping Sacramento homeless camps extended until month’s end

Intense heat waves prompted a California judge to extend a prohibition on removing unhoused people from Sacramento encampments..