Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of President Biden's plan to visit Maui, a planned debate between GOP presidential hopefuls, a Fifth Circuit ruling on medication abortion, and more.

National

Biden to visit Maui on Monday to view wildfire damage

The president and first lady will meet with first responders as the death toll continues to rise.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green and other officials survey the wreckage of Lahaina town on Aug. 9, 2023, days after an inferno that consumed West Maui. (Office of the Governor, State of Hawaii via Courthouse News)

GOP presidential hopefuls set for first debate in Milwaukee

Audience connection will outweigh nuanced policy dissection for candidates trying to shine in the shadow of Donald Trump, the GOP’s legally imperiled kingpin.

Courts & the law

Fifth Circuit abortion pill ruling hands anti-abortion doctors a mixed bag

The Fifth Circuit agreed with a group of anti-abortion doctors that the FDA erred in easing access to abortion medication, but the ruling has no immediate effect on the drug's availability.

Georgia prosecutors propose schedule for Trump election interference case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion requesting a trial start date of March 4, 2024.

Kansas authorities back off of newspaper raid

The county attorney has directed the seized items to be returned to the newspaper and a state agency will now handle the investigation of the outlet without the information gleaned from the seizures.

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The newspaper's front page was dedicated to two stories about a raid by local police on its offices and the publisher's home on Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

‘Close to broke’ Giuliani can’t dodge discovery in Smartmatic defamation suit

Rudy Giuliani's defense lawyers had not "even come remotely close" to making a case of financial hardship, as the former NYC mayor's unpaid bills accrue, a New York judge said Wednesday.

Science & research

Researchers create method to wipe cells of memory

Transient-native-treatment reprogramming cures the latent defects in artificial stem cells that limit their application in medicine.

New genome analysis of 5,000-year-old mummy reveals a few surprises

Before he became the oldest glacier mummy in existence, Ötzi had dark skin, dark eyes and was suffering from male pattern baldness.