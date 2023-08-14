Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of Trump's ranting over his Jan. 6 indictment, the Pentagon chief's ranting over a confirmation blockade due to abortion, the fight over Alabama redistricting, a rare win for kids fighting climate change, and more.

National

Trump rails against judge in Jan. 6 case with slew of late-night posts

The posting spree came just days after the judge warned Trump that making inflammatory comments would increase the need for an earlier trial.

White House promotes paths to college diversity after gutting of affirmative action

The Biden administration's new guidelines seek to help universities after the Supreme Court largely rejected race-based admission policies.

Abortion impasse that has stalled military promotions fires up defense secretary

Three branches of the military are now lacking a confirmed leader thanks to a blockade started by Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Courts & the law

In scrap with Black Alabamians, new district map faces uphill battle

Critics say the new Republican-drafted congressional map in Alabama has the same discriminatory intent that doomed the one struck down two months ago by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hunter Biden fights to stave off gun charge as plea deal collapses

After negotiations over tax charges imploded, the fate of a separate but related gun charge against the president's son is uncertain.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Accessory in Vanessa Guillén murder receives 30-year prison sentence

Guillén’s killing led to changes in how the military handles sexual harassment and sexual assault cases.

Planet in peril

Young climate activists win landmark case in Montana

While likely to be appealed, Monday’s ruling in Held v. the State of Montana offers hope for similar youth-led climate cases.

Reward in killing of rare red wolf rises to $15,000

The number of red wolves in the wild peaked at 130 after nearly being hunted to extinction but now may be in the teens.