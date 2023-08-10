Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of the Supreme Court's readiness to take on the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal, more ethics questions for Justice Clarence Thomas, the White House fighting censorship claims at the Fifth Circuit, unrelenting storms in Scandinavia, and more.

National

Supreme Court blocks Sackler family liability shield over opioid crisis

The high court took up the government’s request to pause an appeals court's approval of Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan protecting the Sackler family.

Thomas faces new scrutiny for more gifts from billionaires

The undisclosed gifts bring additional ethics questions for the high court as experts say Thomas violated federal law in not divulging private jet flights and VIP tickets to sporting events.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Feds push for January trial date in Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump

The Jan. 2, 2024, start date means the trial would coincide with the three-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection and the beginning of the Republican primary season.

Courts & the law

Red states accuse Biden administration of censorship before Fifth Circuit

Missouri and Louisiana claim the White House has silenced the voices of millions of Americans because it disagrees with their views on Covid-19 and election issues.

Senate Dems press tech execs on AI content promoting eating disorders

Capitol Hill is increasingly concerned with how AI companies moderate content scraped from the internet by machine learning models.

Trump co-defendant’s arraignment delayed in confidential documents case

Prosecutors have said they do not anticipate Carlos De Oliveira’s indictment will delay a May 2024 trial date, but thorny legal issues still need to be addressed in the case.

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Health & environment

Parents fight to block Georgia ban on gender-affirming care for minors

A group of parents say the Georgia law violates their right to make medical decisions for their children.

Extreme weather hits Scandinavia, flooding parts of Norway

Denmark, Norway and Sweden have seen unusual violent storms and record-breaking rain this summer. Experts warn global warming means more wild weather for Nordic countries.