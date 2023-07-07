Top 8 today

Today's Top 8 has it all: National, international, regional and even travel news.

National

Judicial roadblocks fail to slow high court’s conservative majority

Advocates for student debt relief gather outside the Supreme Court on Feb. 28, 2023, as the justices heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Partisan advocacy saw a potential boon as the Supreme Court ruled against a federal plan to forgive billions in student loan debt.

Ninth Circuit revives suit accusing Cisco of aiding and abetting torture in China

The appellate court also revived claims against two Cisco executives accusing them of aiding and abetting the torture of Falun Gong practitioners by the Chinese government,

June marked smallest monthly jobs gain since late 2020

Employers added just 209,000 jobs, but the uptick was enough to improve the unemployment rate from its half-century low.

Regional

El Paso shooter gets 90 life sentences for 2019 massacre targeting Hispanics

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius appears in court in El Paso, Texas. He was sentenced to 90 life sentences on July 7, 2023. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

The death penalty is not off the table for the gunman as he is still facing a state capital murder trial.

Six charged in straw donor scheme supporting NYC Mayor Adams campaign

Adams himself is not implicated in the indictment, which names a retired NYPD inspector and five private contractors.

International news

EU reports 4 million Ukrainians granted temporary protections

Two countries, Germany and Poland, granted protection to more than half of the four million who fled from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Eurostat reported that four million Ukrainian citizens were granted protection status by European Union members, with more than half of them taken in by Germany and Poland. (Eurostat via Courthouse News)

Gibraltar faces uncertain future as Spanish election looms

Complex negotiations between Spain and the United Kingdom over the British territory of Gibraltar have been thrown off course by an unexpected Spanish election.

Travel

Despite lingering Highway 1 closures, Ragged Point offers taste of California’s majestic Big Sur

The back lawn of the Ragged Point Inn offers a postcard-perfect view of the Big Sur coastline. (Pat Pemberton/Courthouse News)

As a lover of California's Big Sur said, you can't just drive through — you have to stop and take in the splendor.