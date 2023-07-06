Top 8 today

Trump aide and valet at Mar-a-Lago pleads not guilty in classified documents case
Security footage showing Donald Trump's co-defendant Walt Nauta moving dozens of boxes near a Mar-a-Lago storage room led investigators to believe that not all records they subpoenaed were handed over.
California lands zero-emissions vehicle deal with US truck manufacturers
These lawyers want to change how Mexico thinks about corruption
They’re pushing for society to be recognized as the victim of governmental misconduct, both in the courts and on the street.
Science
Melting Arctic glaciers reveal new source of greenhouse gas emissions
Previously, scientists studying shrinking Arctic glaciers have focused on methane release from thawing permafrost or frozen ground. New findings on Thursday suggest other sources of methane emissions to exacerbate global warming.
EU climate scientists: World saw its hottest June ever
After a blistering May, last month was the hottest June ever recorded by Copernicus, an EU climate and weather monitor. This year is on track to be the hottest ever recorded.
Scientists discover upper temperature limits for human survival
