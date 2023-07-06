Top 8 today

Today's top 8 stories include more trouble for Trump in the Mar-a-Lago document drama, a deal in California's bid for 100% zero-emissions vehicles, lots of alarming climate news and more.

National

Trump aide and valet at Mar-a-Lago pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Security footage showing Donald Trump's co-defendant Walt Nauta moving dozens of boxes near a Mar-a-Lago storage room led investigators to believe that not all records they subpoenaed were handed over.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

California lands zero-emissions vehicle deal with US truck manufacturers

The companies have agreed to help California reach its goal of 100% clean truck sales by 2036.

Regional

New Hudson River Tunnel draws $6.88 billion from federal government

Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Weehawken, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The project will increase capacity and rehabilitate the existing 113-year-old tunnel, which is the only existing rail connection between New York and New Jersey.

International news

These lawyers want to change how Mexico thinks about corruption

They’re pushing for society to be recognized as the victim of governmental misconduct, both in the courts and on the street.

Science

Melting Arctic glaciers reveal new source of greenhouse gas emissions

Glacier cave on Svalbard, Norway. (Gabrielle Kleber via Courthouse News)

Previously, scientists studying shrinking Arctic glaciers have focused on methane release from thawing permafrost or frozen ground. New findings on Thursday suggest other sources of methane emissions to exacerbate global warming.

EU climate scientists: World saw its hottest June ever

After a blistering May, last month was the hottest June ever recorded by Copernicus, an EU climate and weather monitor. This year is on track to be the hottest ever recorded.

Scientists discover upper temperature limits for human survival

New research presented Thursday suggests an upper critical temperature for humans begins at 104 degrees Fahrenheit for some.

Scientists announce discovery of most distant supermassive black hole yet found

The black hole lies at the center of a galaxy that existed only 570 million years after the Big Bang.