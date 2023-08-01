Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of Trump's legal troubles, Arkansas book bans, new hope in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, and a New York man asking Taco Bell "where's the beef?".

National

Judge shoots down Trump’s attempt to stop Georgia election interference probe

Predicting the look of a future indictment "may be a popular game for the media and blogosphere, but it is not a proper role for the courts," the judge wrote.

Judge sets bond for Mar-a-Lago manager charged in confidential documents case

The latest indictment in the classified documents investigation charges another employee of former President Donald Trump with obstruction.

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

White House advisers seek to limit FBI access to foreign surveillance data after ‘intentional misconduct’

The FBI's "intentional misconduct" includes searching foreign surveillance data for Americans allegedly involved in the Capitol riot and George Floyd protests, the intelligence advisory board reported.

Courts & the law

Judge blocks Arkansas law targeting librarians for providing ‘harmful’ materials to minors

In practice, the law would have burdened teens from accessing free library books appropriate for their reading level, the federal judge wrote.

Colorado man accused of planning to join terror group pleads not guilty

The 18-year-old defendant was arrested weeks earlier on his way to board a flight to Turkey.

$5 million NY class action suit asks Taco Bell: Where’s the beef?

A Queens man says the Mexican Pizza he bought from Taco Bell contained approximately half of the seasoned beef and bean filling that he expected from the company's advertisements and marketing.

In a proposed class action filed July 31, 2023, in Brooklyn federal court, a Queens man accused Taco Bell of deceiving consumers by falsely advertising its Mexican Pizza, Veggie Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Vegan Crunchwrap as containing "at least double" their actual content. (Eastern District of New York image via Courthouse News Service)

Science & the environment

New vaccine alleviates Alzheimer’s in mice, suggesting human benefits

By eliminating cells expressing a certain protein, researchers made the mice perform better in maze tests and improve their awareness.

Environmentalists challenge lead bullet exemption for West Virginia wildlife refuge

The groups fear a reversal by the Fish and Wildlife Service to allow the use of lead ammunition and tackle at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge could have a domino effect in other states and parks.