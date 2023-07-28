Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the sentencing hearing of a Michigan school shooter, congressional committee infighting over the Hunter Biden probe, a federal judge's block of Montana's "Drag Story Hour" ban, and more.

National

Victims of Michigan school shooting describe the carnage before teen shooter’s sentencing

“I just watched him kill someone,” one student texted his family in a group chat as he hid in a bathroom.

House Democrats accuse GOP of concealing evidence in Hunter Biden probe

While Republicans have said that their investigation into President Biden’s son proves wrongdoing by the White House, Democrats said their colleagues are ignoring countervailing evidence to support a narrative.

Biden signs order revising prosecuting authority for military sexual assault

The measure will shift oversight of major crimes from victims’ commanders to independent military attorneys.

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, this photo provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division walk as they prepare equipment and load aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, N.C. (Spc. Hubert Delany III/U.S. Army via AP, File)

Courts & the law

Justice Alito temporarily reinstates ghost gun rules

The high court will review a lower court ruling that curtailed the Biden administration’s effort to crack down on ghost guns.

Florida judge allows oversight board to continue claims against Disney

The order is the latest in the tit-for-tat battle between DeSantis, his appointed oversight board and Disney.

Judge temporarily blocks Montana’s ‘Drag Story Hour’ ban

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from implementing HB 359, a law which expressly banned drag performers reading children's books to kids.

Rafael Ahmaad Nathaniel Purnsley, aka Stormie Daie, reading at the Rofhiwa Book Cafe in Durham, North Carlolina (Drag Story Hour Instagram via Courthouse News)

Science & the environment

Feds propose new fuel efficiency standards

If implemented as announced, the proposal will result in an average fleet fuel economy of 58 miles per gallon by 2032.

Scientists switch on virgin birth ability in fruit flies

The fruit flies with this engineered ability to give birth without involvement of male flies can produce offspring that have the ability as well.