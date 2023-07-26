Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 highlights include blockbuster congressional testimony about UFOs, the collapse of Hunter Biden's plea deal, Tottenham Hotspur FC owner Joe Lewis' indictment on insider trading charges, and more.

National

Hunter Biden’s plea deal falls apart at federal court hearing

The president’s son unexpectedly pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges after a federal judge held off on signing an arranged guilty plea.

Senate GOP hammers Biden’s pick for Pennsylvania federal court at committee hearing

Republican lawmakers took aim at a Pennsylvania magistrate judge's decision to toss the conviction of a university official involved in the Penn State sex abuse scandal.

Whistleblower: Feds recovered ‘non-human’ biological material from UFO crash site

Although the Pentagon has already denied his claims, former intelligence official David Grusch testified the government is in possession of non-human craft and has been working to conceal a UFO crash recovery program from the public.

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labeled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating." (Department of Defense via AP)

Courts & the law

UK billionaire Joe Lewis pleads not guilty to insider trading

The owner of the Tottenham Hotspur football club stands accused of tipping nonpublic corporate secrets to girlfriends, personal assistants and friends, who made millions from insider stock trades.

Tavistock founder Joe Lewis leaves Manhattan federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. Lewis pleaded not guilty in New York to insider trading charges alleging that he fed corporate secrets to romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and his pilots, earning them millions of dollars illegally. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Feds ask to jail Bankman-Fried for witness intimidation ahead of FTX trial

A full gag order on the former cryptocurrency CEO is in place until the judge rules on a motion to detain Sam Bankman-Fried ahead of his October trial.

Radio host fired for tweeting ‘all lives matter’ can pursue retaliation claim

Grant Napear made a plausible argument that his firing was politically motivated, a judge ruled, but didn't meet the bar for a religious discrimination claim.

Science

Human-made noises in Arctic Ocean affecting narwhal foraging

Scientists sounded the alarm on human-made noise in the Arctic, revealing that such disturbances — on the rise as sea ice melts — affect narwhal foraging behaviors.

New James Webb Space Telescope image captures dramatic effects of star formation

The bright orange emissions of gas and dust highlight a pair of developing stars' growing pains.