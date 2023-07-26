Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes a look at wild weather in Italy, the impending collapse of major Atlantic Ocean currents, proposals to boost mental health care coverage and the federal minimum wage, and more.

National

Biden proposes rules to promote mental health coverage

The measure seeks to close loopholes and toughen existing health insurance regulations.

Democrats push for $17 minimum wage by 2028

Brushing past criticism, congressional Democrats argued that current federal wage standards leave millions of U.S. workers living in poverty.

Education Department investigates Harvard over legacy admissions

The announcement comes weeks after civil rights groups filed a complaint against the Ivy League school’s policy that they claim overwhelmingly benefit white, wealthy applicants.

Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Courts & the law

Judge juggles competing motions in Arizona voting rights lawsuit

Attorneys for 10 different parties appeared before a federal judge to argue in favor or against a 2021 Arizona voting law the plaintiffs say will lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Biden quick to appeal judge’s block on asylum seeker restrictions at the US-Mexico border

Now set to expire in two weeks, the federal rule limits how people can apply for asylum in the United States.

Wild weather

Deadly El Niño torments Italy with ice storms in the North, broiling heat in the South

The Mediterranean country saw massive summertime hail storms so intense some towns were submerged in icy waters. About 550 miles to the south, Palermo hit 116 degrees — its hottest day since 1791.

Plumes of fire and smoke cover the hills surrounding Palermo's airport, Sicily, Italy, late Monday night, July 24, 2023, causing its shutdown and leaving planes trapped on the tarmac. The airport reopened Tuesday, July 25, only for departing planes. (Palermo Airport Press Office/AP)

Changes in Atlantic Ocean currents could lead to massive shift in climate

The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation could lead to severe climate impacts around the world, according to a new study.

Decision 2024

Poll shows GOP voters gathering around Trump as DeSantis flounders

Months out from the 2024 presidential primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis struggles to win over GOP voters still loyal to the MAGA banner.