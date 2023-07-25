Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes weather news, coverage of Mexico's bid to revive its lawsuit against U.S. gunmakers, Courthouse News' First Amendment suit against Minnesota courts and more.

National

Mexico seeks another chance to hold US gunmakers liable for drug cartel violence

Attorneys for Mexico tried to bring back a federal lawsuit that aims to pin some responsibility for drug cartel gun violence on American weapons manufacturers.

Unusually hot August predicted for US West

Weeks of unrelenting heat has chipped away at the dent the historic winter made on the drought gripping the West.

The historic snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range has not yet melted and in fact remains several feet deep across much of the higher elevations. (William Dotinga/Courthouse News)

Biden administration sues Texas governor over buoys in Rio Grande

The state's Republican governor told President Biden, “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” after Justice Department officials warned him the barrier violates federal law.

Courts & the law

Minnesota hit with First Amendment action over blackout on new court pleadings

Like other state courts in the Eighth Circuit, Minnesota seals new pleadings when they are first received. Eighth Circuit judges remember when they were open to the public.

(Art by Carlos Ayala/Courthouse News)

Capitol rioter who beat fallen officer with flag sentenced to prison

Peter Stager called officers “treasonous traitors” and said “death is the only remedy” for lawmakers sheltering inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

International

Spanish twist: Right wing fails, Sánchez eyes coalition of left, Catalans and Basques

The prime minister holds onto power for now, looking to a coalition with independence parties after Spaniards blocked the right from taking power in national parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Environment

Heat wave holds strong as Arizona racks up record highs

Monsoon rains may reach Phoenix by the weekend, but at least 18 people have perished in the record-breaking heat, with dozens of other deaths under investigation.

California ignoring carbon sink benefits of local habitats

While trees are great at scrubbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, so are shrublands, grasslands, deserts and riparian corridors — and their value is overlooked.