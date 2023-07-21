Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 closes out the week with Donald Trump trial news, big tech promises on AI, international elections previews and more.

National

Trump trial on handling of classified documents set for May

A Trump-appointed judge imposed a five-month delay on the former president's prosecution, saying the schedule proposed by the government was "atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial."

White House wins big tech commitments to voluntary AI guidelines

Amazon, Google and Meta are among the big names to say they’ll follow rules promoting safety and assessing risks.

New federal office on pandemics will replace one dedicated to Covid-19

A directorate on biodefense within the White House was in place for years before former President Donald Trump took office.

A student at Washington Elementary School in Lynwood, Calif., wears a mask and face shield in a fourth-grade class on Jan. 12, 2022, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Courts & the law

Oath Keeper founder’s ‘extra security’ man sentenced to probation

Michael Greene's sentence, one of the lightest among the Oath Keepers and their affiliates, comes amid the Justice Department's appeal of the sentences the group's leadership received.

Trump Org settles Michael Cohen suit over legal fees, averting civil trial

Trump's onetime lawyer was seeking millions in back pay in the trial set to begin Monday.

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen smiles as he arrives for a second day of testimony before a grand jury on March 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

International

Special election results threaten peril for UK Conservatives

Three special elections held Thursday spell dire reading for the UK’s governing party, strengthening the perception that they are heading for a landslide defeat.

Popular Party, far-right Vox smell victory in Spanish national elections

Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez heads into a difficult reelection vote on Sunday as his chief rival in the conservative Popular Party shows more willingness to form a government with Santiago Abascal's ultranationalist Vox.

A slice of Sicily: The lively fish market

The island is home to dozens of dockside markets where fishermen bring in their catches and sell them straight off their boats.