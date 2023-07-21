Top 8 today

Trump trial on handling of classified documents set for May
A Trump-appointed judge imposed a five-month delay on the former president's prosecution, saying the schedule proposed by the government was "atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial."
White House wins big tech commitments to voluntary AI guidelines
Special election results threaten peril for UK Conservatives
Three special elections held Thursday spell dire reading for the UK’s governing party, strengthening the perception that they are heading for a landslide defeat.
Popular Party, far-right Vox smell victory in Spanish national elections
Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez heads into a difficult reelection vote on Sunday as his chief rival in the conservative Popular Party shows more willingness to form a government with Santiago Abascal's ultranationalist Vox.
