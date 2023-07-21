Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of plans to make the U.S. Supreme Court adopt an ethics code, the sentencing of a teen who tried to cover up a medication abortion, turmoil in Sweden, Iraq and Mexico, and more.

National

Supreme Court ethics bill sails through Senate panel against GOP headwinds

If made law, the measure would force the adoption of a formal code of ethical standards for the reputation-battered U.S. Supreme Court.

Courts & the law

Nebraska teen convicted of burning and burying fetus gets 90 days in jail

Celeste Burgess, 19, may spend closer to 50 days in jail with time off for good behavior.

A Madison County, Nebraska, deputy leads Celeste Burgess away after a judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. Burgess, 19, previously pleaded guilty to one count of improper disposal of human remains in connection to a late-term abortion in 2022. (Austin Svehla/Norfolk Daily News via pool)

Major kratom importer’s guilty plea stirs questions

“My question is, is there more going on,” an expert in money laundering said. “How was all this money allowed to leave? Did the banks do their due diligence?”

International

Iraq to sever Swedish ties amid Quran burnings

A demonstrator's plan to burn the holy book in Stockholm sparked anger among hundreds of Iraqi protesters, who invaded Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, fueling an evolving crisis.

Indigenous Mazatec women form self-defense group amid political turmoil

Their nonviolent movement demands the release of seven of their family members, who they claim have been imprisoned for as long as nine years on falsified charges.

The four members of the Eloxochitlán self-defense group recite a pledge to their cause while keeping a bonfire vigil over the entrance to their barrio in Eloxochitlán de Flores Magón, Oaxaca, on July 7, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Science & the environment

Feds pull plug on lithium mining plan near endangered wildlife refuge

Rover Metals, a Canadian mining exploration company, proposed drilling sites less than 2,000 feet from springs in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

Scientists tackle malaria with new mRNA technology

While there have been other malaria vaccines developed in the past, this one aims to stop the spread of the disease in the liver.

Environmentalists push feds to add solar panels over US canals

Placing solar panels over existing federal canals would create renewable power and prevent valuable water from evaporating at the same time, the groups said.