Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 stories include coverage of a Southern California school district's rejection of state education standards, Donald Trump's failure to get a hush-money case moved to federal court, Paul Pelosi attack suspect's day in court and more.

National

New social studies lessons rejected in Southern California

The new elementary school curriculum rejected by the Temecula Valley Unified School District board shines a light on Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

Wildland firefighters inch toward permanent pay hike

A temporary pay increase for federal crews battling more frequent woodland blazes is set to expire this fall.

The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, about a mile from the more famous Bixby Creek Bridge. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

House committee questions IRS whistleblowers over Hunter Biden investigation

A pair of tax fraud investigators have alleged the Biden administration exerted influence to slow-walk an inquiry into Hunter Biden, claims that Democrats have said lack hard evidence.

Courts & the law

Trump loses bid to move hush-money case to federal court

A federal judge rejected arguments that the former president's hush-money payments to a porn star and a Playboy model were "an official act" of the commander-in-chief.

Judge denies Paul Pelosi attack suspect bid to move trial north

She also rejected a suggestion to bring jurors from outside the area to San Francisco.

Judge says Yasiel Puig’s plea agreement with feds isn’t binding

The government sought a ruling that Puig knowingly breached his plea deal so that they could use his admitted wrongdoing at trial.

Yasiel Puig in the LA Dodgers dugout during the 2013 season (Ron Reiring via Wikipedia)

Science & the environment

Espresso linked to fighting diseases like Alzheimer’s

New research indicates that espresso compounds can inhibit tau protein aggregation, which is the process believed to be part of the onset of certain neurological diseases.

Scientists find carbon dust in galaxies from the early universe

The discovery raises questions about how stars evolved soon after the Big Bang.