Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes two Trump tidbits, plus a fight over docs about Florida's "Stop WOKE" law, the end of cash bail in Illinois, and more.

National

Trump says special counsel is investigating him for Jan. 6 charges

The nation's capital may be the next front of expected criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court won’t block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger

Gamers and the government had challenged the $69 billion merger, claiming it violates antitrust laws.

An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Judge mulls trial date for Donald Trump in classified documents case

Donald Trump's attorneys argued at a court hearing Tuesday for delaying the former president's trial until after next year's presidential election.

Courts & the law

Lawmakers ask 11th Circuit to block subpoenas in ‘Stop WOKE’ lawsuit

The subpoenas would require 14 members of Florida’s House of Representatives to turn over communications discussing hot-button topics like critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement. The lawmakers don't want to produce them.

Illinois Supreme Court upholds abolition of cash bail

Illinois is now the first state in the union to fully abolish cash bail.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Mandatory pretrial detention scrapped in 18 Mexican states

As many as half of incarcerated people in Mexico are locked up without having been found guilty of a crime or receiving a sentence, analysts said.

Science & the environment

American Samoans fear tuna fishing limits in Pacific Ocean sanctuary could threaten their livelihood

The industry supports about 5,000 jobs in American Samoa, chief among those a StarKist Co. tuna cannery.

Fossil discovery indicates small mammals preyed upon larger dinosaurs

The fossil of a badger-like mammal intertwined with a dog-sized dinosaur was discovered in China in 2012.