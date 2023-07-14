Top 8 today

Top 8 offerings for Friday include coverage of Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt, the House's approval of an $866 billion defense bill, continued fallout for 2020 election result deniers, and — because it's Friday — the rise of Modelo Especial to the top of the U.S. beer chart.
The $866 billion legislation includes investments in precision missiles, warships and newer technologies like artificial intelligence and hypersonics, which leaders in both main political parties have identified as imperatives.
Inflation continues to decline, and Wall Street resumes its ascension
Investors have worried for months about whether the Federal Reserve’s attempts to curb inflation would lead to a soft landing. Recent data suggest such a possibility could happen.
Courts & the law
Man arrested outside Obama’s home hit with additional gun felony charges
Taylor Taranto, 37, is the third Jan. 6 defendant detained while awaiting trial after a series of threatening statements and actions in the days leading to his June 30 arrest.
Top Texas official not immune from discipline in 2020 election subversion
A disciplinary board found Republican First Assistant AG Brent Webster made six key misrepresentations in filings to the U.S. Supreme Court, including that "illegal votes" had affected the outcome of the 2020 elections.
Disney seeks to nix Florida oversight board lawsuit
The dismissal hearing marked the latest development in the war between the entertainment giant and Governor Ron DeSantis.
Fight over natural gas pipeline lands at Supreme Court
