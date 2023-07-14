Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of another strike crippling Hollywood, the effects of a Supreme Court ruling on the LGBTQ community, another Capitol rioter sentenced and more.

National

Hollywood actors vote unanimously to strike

SAG-AFTRA says digital and artificial intelligence have changed the business model.

As public digests Supreme Court ruling, LGBTQ protections draw fire

Just two weeks after the high court limited public accommodation laws, ripple effects are already being felt across the nation.

Ticketmaster’s ‘mass arbitration’ strategy runs into skeptical judge

A federal judge expressed deep concern about how Ticketmaster changed the way ticket buyers will have to arbitrate their claims.

Butcher who assaulted officers at Capitol riot gets 7 years in prison

Kyle Fitzsimons, a butcher by trade, was described as "one of the worst" of the Capitol rioters whose actions caused an officer to undergo surgery and leave the force for good.

International news

Nicaragua loses long-running ocean border dispute with Colombia at UN’s top court

While the pair do not share a land border, they have competing claims over parts of the waters of the sea between them that are rich in minerals and fish.

An exterior view of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Geologist digs into promise of huge Norwegian phosphate rock deposit

A local expert paints a more nuanced picture of what European media have heralded as a groundbreaking discovery for the transition green energy.

Science & health

FDA approves over-the-counter birth control pill

Opill will be the first oral contraceptive in the U.S. that won’t require a prescription.

Star colder than a campfire still emitting radio waves

Scientists say a brown dwarf star in Earth's cosmic backyard is the coldest yet discovered that's still capable of emitting radio waves.