Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including an unsealed indictment showed Donald Trump has been charged with dozens of federal crimes connected to his handling of classified documents; The Netherlands’ highest court ruled ancient pieces from museums in Crimea must be returned to Ukraine; Wall Street has defied initial expectations, and more.

National

Federal indictment of Donald Trump unsealed in Florida

Donald Trump has been charged with dozens of federal crimes in Florida connected to his handling of classified documents, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Friday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump dances during a campaign rally after speaking at Waco Regional Airport in Texas on March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Justices turn down ex-Trump official vying to join Mississippi commissioner race

The Supreme Court declined Friday to help a former Trump official skirt procedural hurdles keeping her from joining the Republican primary ballot for Mississippi public service commissioner.

The Supreme Court building in Washington on Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.

At midyear point, markets still strong but could be at tipping point

The first six months of this year proved to be one for the bulls, with all three U.S. indices pulling out gains after seeing a downturn in 2022.

(Barbara Leonard/Courthouse News Service)

Regional

Wild horses have clear impact on environment, but does the good outweigh the bad?

Conservationists say the presence of horses in national forests contributes to the decline of numerous endangered species, but others point to environmental benefits like reducing wildfire risk.

Alpine, a dark brown stallion, leader of a 12-horse band in the Apache-Sitgraves National Forest, stands guard before his foal. (Joe Duhownik/Courthouse News)

‘Shrouded in heat’: Hopes for safe prison temperatures fade with end of Texas legislative session

This year and not for the first time, a simple proposal to reduce extreme heat in Texas prisons died in the statehouse despite broad bipartisan support.

Prisoners stand in a crowded lunch line during a prison tour on June 18, 2015, at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

International

Disputed Crimean treasures must go back to Ukraine, top Dutch court rules

The Netherlands’ highest court ruled on Friday that ancient pieces loaned from museums in Crimea before Russia’s annexation of the peninsula must be returned to Ukraine as they are part of the country’s cultural heritage.

In this April 2014 photo, a Scythian gold helmet from the fourth century B.C. is displayed as part of an exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

EU moves to tighten borders under major migration deal

With far-right anti-immigrant political parties on the march across Europe, the European Union is moving toward tightening its borders even further under proposals approved late Thursday.

Polish security forces surround migrants along with border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Science

From bird bones to wind instruments, old dig site brings new discoveries

Although scientists have searched through the prehistoric site Eynan-Mallaha in northern Israel since 1955, a Franco-Israeli research team still found something new.