Top 8 today

National
Bolstering Voting Rights Act, Supreme Court finds violation in Alabama
Alabama adopted a congressional map that diluted the votes of Black residents, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, siding with civil rights groups.
As wildfire smoke chokes East Coast, Senate tackles federal firefighting challenges
As the nation's capital braved a second day of hazardous air contamination thanks to wildfires blazing in Canada, federal officials told members of the Senate that the government is underpaying and overworking wildland firefighter forces.
Americans express skepticism of race in college admissions ahead of big Supreme Court ruling
With only weeks to go before the Supreme Court is expected to rule on a landmark case that could end affirmative action, researchers announced Thursday that the majority of Americans could support that result.
Regional
Lawyer who cited bogus legal opinions from ChatGPT pleads AI ignorance
A New York lawyer whose court filings included fake case citations generated by ChatGPT apologized Thursday afternoon for getting duped by the artificial intelligence tool, but the federal judge overseeing potential sanctions appeared unlikely to show any mercy.
Ex-Kuwaiti minister gets new shot at claiming ownership of Beverly Hills ‘Mountain’
A former Kuwaiti minister of defense was given a new chance to claim he's the rightful owner of the so-called Mountain in Beverly Hills, a 157-acre plot of undeveloped land that at one point was valued at $1 billion.
International
Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg OK’d by court adviser
A sweetheart deal in Luxembourg that allegedly allowed retail giant Amazon to avoid millions of dollar in taxes was not improper and the European Commission wrongly classified it as illegal state aid, an adviser to the European Union's top court said Thursday.
Mexican justice in thesis scandal claims vindication from technicality
Lawyers for an embattled Mexican Supreme Court justice accused of plagiarizing both her undergraduate and doctoral theses premiered the latest installment of what has become a laughter-eliciting affair for the country’s legal community.
Science
Octopuses adapt to temperature shifts by rewiring brain
From escaping tanks for stolen midnight fish snacks, opening jars, and playing little tricks on biologists, what can’t octopuses do? They can even, according to a new study, rewrite their genetics to accommodate for environmental changes.
