Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including backlash to the European Green Deal is growing; A New Jersey member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty to Capitol riot charges; The Supreme Court shut the door on relief for a Missouri man facing execution, and more.

National

Department of Commerce unveils $2.6 billion ‘coastal climate resilience’ package

The U.S. Department of Commerce will allocate $2.6 billion to support coastal areas dealing with the effects of climate change and to support conservation and restoration of fish habitats, federal officials announced Tuesday.

From Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area in Otter Rock, Oregon, visitors can observe the beauty of the Pacific ocean reaching the shores just south of Cape Foulweather. (Alanna Madden/Courthouse News)

Amtrak CEO grilled on rail infrastructure, train security

With Amtrak still in recovery mode following a pandemic-induced squeeze, the national railway firm’s CEO went under the congressional microscope Tuesday as lawmakers voiced their concerns about the state of U.S. rail infrastructure and what some said how rail security measures compare to other modes of mass transit.

The Amtrak inspection train pulls into downtown Mobile, Alabama, in February 2016. (Marc Glucksman/Amtrak via Courthouse News)

Capitol rioter linked to Oath Keepers leadership pleads guilty

A New Jersey member of the Oath Keepers who communicated with the leader of the far-right group in the months between the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.

The federal complaint against Oath Keepers member James Breheny includes this selfie that the New Jersey man took during his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. (DOJ via Courthouse News)

Regional

One of California’s poorest counties could be key to future of clean energy

While Imperial County could be sitting on enough lithium to meet a third of the world’s demand, locals have never reaped the benefits of industrial development. Will this time be different?

California's Salton Sea. (Sam Ribakoff/Courthouse News)

Relief for Missouri man fighting execution for jailhouse killings foreclosed by high court

The Supreme Court shut the door on relief for a Missouri man facing execution on Tuesday for killing a pair of guards during an attempted 2000 jailbreak.

Michael Tisius faces execution for the murders of two jail guards on duty while he attempted to break out another inmate. (Missouri Corrections Department via Courthouse News)

International

Europe’s flagship Green Deal faces growing backlash

In 2021, the EU unveiled a groundbreaking set of proposed laws and rules to make Europe the first continent with net-zero carbon emissions. Fast forward two years and backlash to the European Green Deal is bursting out.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, speaks during a media conference about the European Green Deal at EU headquarters in Brussels on July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)

In latest legal clash, Ukraine calls Russia a ‘terrorist state’ at UN high court

Ukraine and Russia returned to the United Nations' highest court on Tuesday for the opening day of hearings over claims that Russia repeatedly violated international law in border regions, just as Kyiv accused Moscow of destroying a major dam.

The opening day of hearings in the Case of Ukraine v. Russian Federation at the The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the UN, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 (Wiebe Kiestr/ONU/CIJ-ICJ via Courthouse News)

EU court backs Italy’s imprisonment of Moldovan for Romanian crimes

A Moldovan man convicted of tax evasion in Romania should be eligible to serve his prison sentence in Italy, where he lives with his wife and son, the European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday.