Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court agreed to decide a trademark dispute over T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Trump too small”; The U.K. government has found itself in conflict with its own inquiry into the state response to the coronavirus pandemic; A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against the home stadium of the Seattle Mariners, and more.

National

Supreme Court takes last word in ‘Trump too small’ dispute

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide a trademark dispute over T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Trump too small," a reference to a flashpoint in the 2016 U.S. presidential primaries when the future president was ribbed about the size of his hands.

U.S. President Donald Trump raises his hands during a press conference after a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Feds defend Mexican wolf recovery plan before Ninth Circuit panel

A Ninth Circuit panel heard arguments Monday over whether the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must once again rewrite its recovery plan for the endangered Mexican wolf.

Mexican gray wolf (Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Deal on Afghanistan withdrawal docs brings House GOP to drop Blinken subpoena threat

On the heels of a deal for wit lawmakers to view a confidential diplomatic cable known as a dissent channel, the Republican head of the House’s foreign policy committee formally walked back his threat Monday to take would have been drastic, albeit not unprecedented, action against a sitting member of the White House Cabinet.

A CH-47 Chinook is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 28, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

Regional

Supreme Court snubs review of fracking pause in Southern California

An oil industry challenge to the prohibition on offshore fracking in the federal waters off of California was thwarted Monday by the Supreme Court.

An aerial photo shows floating barriers known as booms set up to try to stop further incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Strikeout for disability suit over T-Mobile Park sight lines

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday against the home stadium of the Seattle Mariners filed by four baseball fans who rely on wheelchairs for mobility because of disabilities.

SafeCo Field in 2007, now T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners baseball team (Cacophony/Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

International

Renewed conflict in Darfur complicates trial on long-ago war crimes

There are 600 victims of a widespread conflict in Sudan participating in the trial of a former Janjaweed militia leader, but their lawyer announced in court Monday that none will testify in the proceedings because of how unsafe it is for them to travel.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman aka Ali Kushayb is seen on May 24, 2021, during a hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, to confirm the charges against him. (Credit: ICC-CPI via Courthouse News)

UK government launches legal battle with own Covid inquiry

The United Kingdom government finds itself in conflict with its own public inquiry into the state response to the coronavirus pandemic this week, after launching a judicial review in a bid to prevent having to hand over evidence in its possession.

Then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street in London on Jan. 22, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Science

‘Carbon budget’ proposal says US would owe $80 trillion to developing countries

What if you forced the countries that have burned the most fossil fuels since 1960 to compensate countries that have burned the least? The U.S. would be hit with quite a bill.