Top 8 today

Friday's roundup includes stories from the last of the Supreme Court's June frenzy.

Biden loan-forgiveness plan rejected by Supreme Court

The conservative supermajority scuttled the administration’s effort on its longtime goal of forgiving student loan debt.

Advocates for student debt relief gather outside the Supreme Court on Feb. 28, 2023, as the justices heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Christian web designer prevails in high court gay discrimination case

The ruling says anti-discrimination laws should not force businesses to serve all customers, regardless of sexual orientation.

Fox News settles former producer’s lawsuit for $12M

The $12 million settlement announced Friday heads off a potential trial over a fired producer’s claims of entrenched misogyny at Fox News.

A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Tim Scott touts grandfather as inspiration. Records show he was once a murder suspect

Artis Ware looms large in Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott's campaign narrative. But his grandfather’s story has some unusual twists.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2023. (Nolan Stout/Courthouse News)

Regional

Fresh defeat for ex-LA County supervisor convicted of bribes

The veteran politician mounted an unsuccessful challenge to the sufficiency of the evidence used to prosecute him.

Fireworks for a cause: Victims of sex trafficking helped by Independence Day sales

The nonprofit Sex Workers Outreach Project Sacramento raises funds each year by running a fireworks stand in the days leading up to Independence Day.

MJ, left, and Kristen DiAngelo stand before the SWOP Sacramento fireworks stand. (Alan Riquelmy/Courthouse News)

International news

France burns as riots spread, reaching Brussels

Riots rocked France for a third night, this time also hitting the Belgian capital. The mayhem's toll was high with extensive property damage, 667 arrests and 249 police officers injured.

A woman reacts to damage at sports store after a third night of unrest on June 30, 2023, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Resigning UK minister slams Sunak’s environmental commitment

The British Conservative Party’s most prominent environmentalist has resigned, issuing a damning verdict on the prime minister’s commitment to climate policy.