Top 8 today

Supreme Court guts affirmative action

Rather than overrule their longstanding precedent, the court set a higher bar for the use of race in college admissions.

A person protests outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ninth Circuit wary of blocking California open-carry ban

The two Trump appointees appeared to be in no rush to throw out California's restrictions on openly carrying guns in public until the state can argue whether history supports the ban.

Supreme Court backs Sabbath Sunday accommodations for workers

The ruling expands religious accommodations in the workplace despite their impact on other employees.

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case has been argued at the Supreme Court, sits in a church pew at the Hilton DoubleTree Resort in Lancaster, Pa., on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Regional

Appeal on Illinois assault weapon ban drives a wedge at 7th Circuit

Party lines were evident as the judges dissected legislative bans on assault weapons and extended munition magazines.

Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2012. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Feds sue LA County over disenfranchised disabled voters

The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice on Thursday accuses Los Angeles County of ADA violations at several voting locations since 2016.

Vote center at the Wilshire United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California, for the June 7 primaries. (Edvard Pettersson/ Courthouse News)

Homeless population in Los Angeles surged 10% in last year

The city has more than 46,000 people living on the streets and in shelters. The county has more than 75,000 homeless people on its streets.

In this Oct. 28, 2017, photo, a homeless man takes food from a trash can in Los Angeles' Skid Row area, home to the nation's largest concentration of homeless people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Science & the Environment

Environmentalists demand ban on ‘cyanide bombs’ on federal land

The M-44 devices are intended to kill predators on federal lands, but have injured unsuspecting hikers and killed endangered animals and pets.

A gray wolf (OR-93) lies on the ground near Yosemite, Calif., in February 2021. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

Study gets to the bottom of cats’ cute little noses

New research analyzes the complex nasal structure that enables a cat’s superior sense of smell.