Top 8 today

Top 8 stories today include the Supreme Court taking up a fight over the Trump tax cut; A guilty plea in the Club Q mass shooting; The Biden administration ponies up $42 billion to improve broadband access; Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins reelection in a landslide; Mexico City feminists hail an agreement that will keep an anti-monument standing; The Congressional Budget Office will soon release a report on climate change and what it means for the U.S. economy; The James Webb Space Telescope has detected key organic building blocks for the first time outside our solar system; A study of bones indicates our ancestors butchered and ate each other 1.45 million years ago.

National

Supreme Court to decide constitutionality of Trump tax-cut law

The high court added two cases to the fall docket as it seeks to wrap up rulings on those it took up over the past year.

The Supreme Court building in Washington on Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Club Q shooter pleads guilty, given five concurrent life sentences

Victims remembered loved ones who were shot and killed by a 23-year-old at the LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs this past November.

Five people were murdered at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 19, 2022 (Amanda Pampuro / Courthouse News).

White House announces $42.45 billion to support broadband access

More than $1 billion each will go to 19 states administering their own grant programs aimed at improving infrastructure.

(Image by Andreas Breitling from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

Despite scandals, Mitsotakis reelected as Greek prime minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis won reelection in a landslide after promising a pro-business agenda for debt-ridden Greece. But the big surprise was the success of three far-right parties.

Supporters of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister and leader of New Democracy, shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Feminist coalition declares victory in Mexico City anti-monument dispute

The city’s announcement caught coalition members off-guard. They did not expect the city government to back down in the disagreement.

Activist Elizabeth Álvarez sings and dances alongside an all-female mariachi group at the Roundabout of Women Who Fight in Mexico City on June 26, 2023. She and other activists celebrated their win in a dispute with the city over the fate of an unsanctioned statue they set up in September 2021. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Science & the Environment

Nonpartisan budget office readying climate change report

The Congressional Budget Office has been studying potential climate-related tipping points and what they mean for the U.S. economy.

The sun sets beyond a pumpjack near Goldsmith, Texas, on April 21, 2021. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

Essential organic compound found in deep space

Never before have scientists detected methyl cation compounds outside our solar system.

The Orion Nebula, a portion of which is pictured here, is home to a red dwarf star known as d203-506. Astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope to detect a carbon molecule known as methyl cation in the star's protoplanetary disk, the first time the organic compound has been found beyond our solar system. (ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), PDRs4ALL ERS Team)

Humans’ relatives butchered one another 1.45 million years ago, study finds

Scientists say cut marks found in bones of our ancestors indicate they were likely eating each other.