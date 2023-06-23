Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court endorses criminalization of speech linked to illegal immigration
Creating a carve-out in the First Amendment, the Supreme Court sided Friday with the Biden administration in its effort to throw out protections on speech that encourage illegal immigration.
In a slow news week, Wall Street dips as Fed chief hints rate hikes aren’t over
Unable to continue its optimistic outlook in the face of hawkish talk from the central bank and little other news to focus on, equities failed to stay afloat this week on the hope that the Federal Reserve is done jacking up interest rates.
Donald Trump is verboten, with one exception, in gathering of GOP contenders
Although some of the seven presidential candidates at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference were willing to talk generally about elephants, only one went directly after it.
Crypto company prevails in high court fight to pause class action
A class action against Coinbase will be put on pause while the cryptocurrency exchange appeals to send the dispute to arbitration, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Friday.
Regional
Arizona governor bolsters abortion rights with executive order
One year after the U.S. Supreme Court upended a nearly 50-year precedent protecting abortion rights across the country, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has taken action to ensure reproductive health care for all Arizonans.
Texas high court saves state grid manager from liability in avalanche of litigation
Shielding Texas’ electricity grid manager from liability in dozens of lawsuits tied to a winter storm blackout debacle, the state’s highest court ruled Friday the manager is entitled to sovereign immunity.
International
German migrant sea rescuers facing prison suffer legal blow in Italy
A court in Sicily on Friday shot down a German charity's efforts to challenge the constitutionality of an Italian law used to criminalize citizen groups that rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
Op-ed
The road not taken
My neighbor put someone else’s problem before her own. Our politicians should try it.
