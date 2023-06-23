Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration in its effort to throw out protections on speech that encourage illegal immigration; A Sicilian court turned away a challenge to the constitutionality of an Italian law used to criminalize citizen groups that rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea; The Texas high court ruled the state’s grid manager is entitled to sovereign immunity, and more.

National

Supreme Court endorses criminalization of speech linked to illegal immigration

Creating a carve-out in the First Amendment, the Supreme Court sided Friday with the Biden administration in its effort to throw out protections on speech that encourage illegal immigration.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a slow news week, Wall Street dips as Fed chief hints rate hikes aren’t over

Unable to continue its optimistic outlook in the face of hawkish talk from the central bank and little other news to focus on, equities failed to stay afloat this week on the hope that the Federal Reserve is done jacking up interest rates.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump is verboten, with one exception, in gathering of GOP contenders

Although some of the seven presidential candidates at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference were willing to talk generally about elephants, only one went directly after it.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2023. (Nolan Stout/Courthouse News Service)

Crypto company prevails in high court fight to pause class action

A class action against Coinbase will be put on pause while the cryptocurrency exchange appeals to send the dispute to arbitration, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Friday.

The Coinbase app is show on a phone in New York on April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Regional

Arizona governor bolsters abortion rights with executive order

One year after the U.S. Supreme Court upended a nearly 50-year precedent protecting abortion rights across the country, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has taken action to ensure reproductive health care for all Arizonans.

A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., in October 2022. A federal appeals court has ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Texas high court saves state grid manager from liability in avalanche of litigation

Shielding Texas’ electricity grid manager from liability in dozens of lawsuits tied to a winter storm blackout debacle, the state’s highest court ruled Friday the manager is entitled to sovereign immunity.

Motorist on County Road West drive past a power station Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

International

German migrant sea rescuers facing prison suffer legal blow in Italy

A court in Sicily on Friday shot down a German charity's efforts to challenge the constitutionality of an Italian law used to criminalize citizen groups that rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Migrants stand and sit aboard the Iuventa vessel, a German humanitarian group's boat that provided assistance to people crossing the Mediterranean Sea between August 2016 and August 2017 before Italian authorities seized the boat and charged its crew with aiding and abetting illegal immigration. (Iuventa via Courthouse News)

Op-ed

The road not taken

My neighbor put someone else’s problem before her own. Our politicians should try it.