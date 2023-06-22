Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court absolved the federal government of its responsibility to provide the Navajo Nation with water rights to the Colorado River; A Chinese American chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison; French President Emmanuel Macron declared war on a grassroots climate movement, and more.

National

Tribe seeking Colorado River water rights spurned by high court

The Supreme Court absolved the federal government on Thursday of its responsibility to provide the Navajo Nation with water rights to the Colorado River.

A pedestrian bridge over the Colorado River melts into the red rocks of Moab, Utah. (William Dotinga/Courthouse News Service)

Santos bond backers revealed to be his father, aunt

Unsealing the names of the people who are backing bond for George Santos, a federal judge on Thursday revealed them to be the father and aunt of the indicted Republican representative.

U.S. Representative George Santos speaks to reporters after his May 10, 2023, arraignment in the Eastern District of New York on 13 federal charges. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News)

Sanctions ordered for lawyers who relied on ChatGPT artificial intelligence to prepare court brief

Finding evidence of subjective bad faith, a federal judge ordered two attorneys Thursday to pay $5,000 fines after they submitted legal briefs using bogus case citations invented by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

New York attorney Steven Schwartz leaves Manhattan Federal Court after a June 8, 2023, hearing in which he apologized for using the AI chatbot ChatGPT to generate bogus case citations for legal research. (Josh Russell/Courthouse News Service)

Regional

LA Times likely to prevail in libel case filed by celebrity attorney

A superior court judge said at a hearing Thursday she would likely throw out a libel lawsuit filed by celebrity attorney Mark Geragos against the Los Angeles Times.

The old Los Angeles Times headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, left (Nathan Solis/CNS); attorney Mark Geragos, right (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Oklahoma professor gets over 2 years in prison for misusing federal research grants

A Chinese American chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma was sentenced Thursday morning to 27 months in federal prison for putting millions of dollars in federal research grants towards personal credit card debt, a car and travel around the world.

The exterior of the William J. Holloway, Jr. United States Courthouse in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during the sentencing of University of Oklahoma chemistry professor Shaorong Liu. (David Lee/Courthouse News)

International

Top EU court says data access rules apply to employers, too

Even at work, everyone is entitled to know why and when their personal data was accessed under the EU's data protection rules, the bloc's highest court said Thursday.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, photographed on Oct. 5, 2015. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

France outlaws grassroots climate activists, declares them ‘eco-terrorists’

In a move decried by civil liberties groups, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared war on a nationwide grassroots climate movement that uses aggressive – and sometimes violent – tactics to stop progress on big infrastructure projects its supporters deem bad for the planet.

Climate activists demonstrate outside the European Parliament, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Norway allocates millions to counter decline in kids’ reading ability

Norwegian school libraries are getting a $2.3 million investment to counter the trend of declining reading skills, recorded as the steepest slump of all the Scandinavian countries.