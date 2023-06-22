Top 8 today

National
Tribe seeking Colorado River water rights spurned by high court
The Supreme Court absolved the federal government on Thursday of its responsibility to provide the Navajo Nation with water rights to the Colorado River.
Santos bond backers revealed to be his father, aunt
Unsealing the names of the people who are backing bond for George Santos, a federal judge on Thursday revealed them to be the father and aunt of the indicted Republican representative.
Sanctions ordered for lawyers who relied on ChatGPT artificial intelligence to prepare court brief
Finding evidence of subjective bad faith, a federal judge ordered two attorneys Thursday to pay $5,000 fines after they submitted legal briefs using bogus case citations invented by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.
Regional
LA Times likely to prevail in libel case filed by celebrity attorney
A superior court judge said at a hearing Thursday she would likely throw out a libel lawsuit filed by celebrity attorney Mark Geragos against the Los Angeles Times.
Oklahoma professor gets over 2 years in prison for misusing federal research grants
A Chinese American chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma was sentenced Thursday morning to 27 months in federal prison for putting millions of dollars in federal research grants towards personal credit card debt, a car and travel around the world.
International
Top EU court says data access rules apply to employers, too
Even at work, everyone is entitled to know why and when their personal data was accessed under the EU's data protection rules, the bloc's highest court said Thursday.
France outlaws grassroots climate activists, declares them ‘eco-terrorists’
In a move decried by civil liberties groups, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared war on a nationwide grassroots climate movement that uses aggressive – and sometimes violent – tactics to stop progress on big infrastructure projects its supporters deem bad for the planet.
Norway allocates millions to counter decline in kids’ reading ability
Norwegian school libraries are getting a $2.3 million investment to counter the trend of declining reading skills, recorded as the steepest slump of all the Scandinavian countries.
