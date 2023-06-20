Top 8 today

National
Arizona Beverages can’t dodge accusations of misleading marketing for ‘all natural’ drinks
Arizona Beverages must face some claims in a class action accusing the company of misleading marketing, after a judge found it is plausible that advertising tricked consumers into thinking its drinks did not contain artificial ingredients.
Regional
Reports of colorful lobsters on the rise in New England waters
Put away your melted butter, that bright orange lobster isn't cooked and ready to eat. It may look like it came out of a pot of boiling water, but it's just one of many rare colorful lobsters to show up in a lobster trap off the Maine coast.
Arizona governor delivers for parched community
More than six months after the city of Scottsdale turned off the taps on the unincorporated community to the north, citizens of Rio Verde Foothills should soon see water again.
International
EU cuts Russian oil imports by 90% since passing sanctions
European Union member states cut Russian fuel imports by 13.8 million tons, or 90%, since agreeing to a trade embargo last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to data published by Eurostat on Monday.
In Spain, chances of pact between conservatives and far-right Vox grow
With about a month to go before Spaniards cast ballots in national elections, it increasingly looks likely that Spain's mainstream conservatives – now in the opposition – are prepared to govern with the far-right Vox party.
Science
Fossil evidence reveals gruesome decapitation of long-necked reptiles
The topic of decapitation made a new name for itself in the field of paleontology on Monday after a study confirmed long-held suspicions that Triassic marine reptiles with unusually long necks were made more susceptible to hungry predators.
Researchers present innovation that recycles industrial exhaust into sustainable fuel
Despite decades of attempted environmental management, with our dependence on fossil fuels, overproduction of plastic waste and constant air pollution, a sustainable future is still up in the air. However, researchers from the University of Cambridge think there is a way to tackle each issue in a system that can generate a sustainable fuel using some of our most harmful pollutants.
Op-ed
I am not afraid
There have been a lot dire warnings about artificial intelligence lately but maybe we shouldn't be freaking out. Tech could be the great equalizer.
