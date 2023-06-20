Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including EU member states cut Russian fuel imports by 90% since last year; Arizona’s governor signed a bill that should finally bring water to the dehydrated Rio Verde Foothills; Spain's mainstream conservatives look prepared to govern with the far-right Vox party, and more.

National

Arizona Beverages can’t dodge accusations of misleading marketing for ‘all natural’ drinks

Arizona Beverages must face some claims in a class action accusing the company of misleading marketing, after a judge found it is plausible that advertising tricked consumers into thinking its drinks did not contain artificial ingredients.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Reports of colorful lobsters on the rise in New England waters

Put away your melted butter, that bright orange lobster isn't cooked and ready to eat. It may look like it came out of a pot of boiling water, but it's just one of many rare colorful lobsters to show up in a lobster trap off the Maine coast.

This 1-in-50-million split-colored lobster at the University of New England is studied by students and faculty researchers. (Courtesy of University of New England via Courthouse News)

Arizona governor delivers for parched community

More than six months after the city of Scottsdale turned off the taps on the unincorporated community to the north, citizens of Rio Verde Foothills should soon see water again.

Residents of Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills discuss water woes at a June 19, 2023, press conference outside the state Capitol. Leigh Harris-Avril and Franck Avril hold up a jug of rainwater collected between January and March that has allowed them to flush their toilets. (Joe Duhownik/Courthouse News Service)

International

EU cuts Russian oil imports by 90% since passing sanctions

European Union member states cut Russian fuel imports by 13.8 million tons, or 90%, since agreeing to a trade embargo last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to data published by Eurostat on Monday.

An oil rig in the North Sea. (Claus Bonnerup/Polfoto via AP, File)

In Spain, chances of pact between conservatives and far-right Vox grow

With about a month to go before Spaniards cast ballots in national elections, it increasingly looks likely that Spain's mainstream conservatives – now in the opposition – are prepared to govern with the far-right Vox party.

People wait in line to cast their ballots during local elections in Barcelona, Spain, on May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Science

Fossil evidence reveals gruesome decapitation of long-necked reptiles

The topic of decapitation made a new name for itself in the field of paleontology on Monday after a study confirmed long-held suspicions that Triassic marine reptiles with unusually long necks were made more susceptible to hungry predators.

Artistic rendition of the decapitation scene of Tanystropheus hydroides. (Roc Olivé, Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont/FECYT via Courthouse News)

Researchers present innovation that recycles industrial exhaust into sustainable fuel

Despite decades of attempted environmental management, with our dependence on fossil fuels, overproduction of plastic waste and constant air pollution, a sustainable future is still up in the air. However, researchers from the University of Cambridge think there is a way to tackle each issue in a system that can generate a sustainable fuel using some of our most harmful pollutants.

Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant near Emmett, Kansas, as the sun sets on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Op-ed

I am not afraid

There have been a lot dire warnings about artificial intelligence lately but maybe we shouldn't be freaking out. Tech could be the great equalizer.