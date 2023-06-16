Top 8 today

National
Prison ordered for Capitol rioter who beat police officer with baton
A man who used a stolen police baton to attack a fallen officer on the steps of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.
Investors plow ahead gleefully after Fed ‘skips’ latest interest rate hike
With interest rates staying where they are for now, and more data attesting to declining inflation, Wall Street saw a minor rally.
High court endorses federal power to tank whistleblower suit
The government should not be forced to bring a whistleblower suit over its own objections, the Supreme Court ruled in an 8-1 opinion Friday.
Regional
Federal probe finds racial discrimination by Minneapolis cops
The Department of Justice announced the findings of a two-year civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department on Friday morning, including determinations that the department engages in systemic discrimination against Black, Native American and disabled people and has a pattern of violating residents' constitutional rights.
Divided Iowa Supreme Court leaves block on abortion ban
A bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2018 that would ban abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected cannot be enforced as a result of an evenly divided Iowa Supreme Court’s failure to lift an injunction put in place by a state district judge four years ago.
International
Finland gets new right-wing government
It took weeks of negotiation for Finland’s election winners to form a new government that Prime Minister-elect Petteri Orpo, leader of the center-right National Coalition Party, finally unveiled on Friday.
US sanctions Mexico-based migrant trafficking group
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions Friday on a transnational human smuggling organization operating at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Science
New weevil species discovered in pristine parts of the Ryuku Islands, study says
On the Ryuku Islands, a chain of subtropical islands distributed between mainland Japan and Taiwan that have a relatively isolated evolutionary history, a team of scientists found a new, relatively isolated weevil species.
