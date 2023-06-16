Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Department of Justice announced the findings of a two-year civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department; A man who used a stolen police baton to attack a fallen officer on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 57 months in prison; The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a transnational human smuggling organization operating at the U.S.-Mexico border, and more.

National

Prison ordered for Capitol rioter who beat police officer with baton

A man who used a stolen police baton to attack a fallen officer on the steps of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.

Charging documents in the government's case against Mason Courson show him, encircled in red, holding up a police baton he used to beat a Metropolitan Police officer on January 6. 2021. (DOJ via Courthouse News)

Investors plow ahead gleefully after Fed ‘skips’ latest interest rate hike

With interest rates staying where they are for now, and more data attesting to declining inflation, Wall Street saw a minor rally.

The opening bell is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

High court endorses federal power to tank whistleblower suit

The government should not be forced to bring a whistleblower suit over its own objections, the Supreme Court ruled in an 8-1 opinion Friday.

The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Regional

Federal probe finds racial discrimination by Minneapolis cops

The Department of Justice announced the findings of a two-year civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department on Friday morning, including determinations that the department engages in systemic discrimination against Black, Native American and disabled people and has a pattern of violating residents' constitutional rights.

Police in riot gear walk through a cloud of blue smoke as they advance on protesters in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020, five days after the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Divided Iowa Supreme Court leaves block on abortion ban

A bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2018 that would ban abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected cannot be enforced as a result of an evenly divided Iowa Supreme Court’s failure to lift an injunction put in place by a state district judge four years ago.

The Iowa Judicial Branch building in Des Moines, home of the Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals. (Rox Laird/Courthouse News)

International

Finland gets new right-wing government

It took weeks of negotiation for Finland’s election winners to form a new government that Prime Minister-elect Petteri Orpo, leader of the center-right National Coalition Party, finally unveiled on Friday.

From left, Swedish People's Party chair Anna-Maja Henriksson, National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo, The Finns Party chair Riikka Purra and Christian Democrats chair Sari Essayah speak in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

US sanctions Mexico-based migrant trafficking group

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions Friday on a transnational human smuggling organization operating at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A diagram provided by the U.S. Treasury Department shows the leader of the Hernández Salas human smuggling ring along with some of her associates. Hernández Salas and one of her accomplices are incarcerated in Mexico and awaiting extradition to the United States. (U.S. Department of the Treasury via Courthouse News)

Science

New weevil species discovered in pristine parts of the Ryuku Islands, study says

On the Ryuku Islands, a chain of subtropical islands distributed between mainland Japan and Taiwan that have a relatively isolated evolutionary history, a team of scientists found a new, relatively isolated weevil species.