Top 8 today

National
Tribal preference over adoptions upheld at Supreme Court
The Supreme Court averted a blow to tribal sovereignty Thursday in upholding a law that governs the adoption of Indian children.
Capitol rioter lampooned as JackTheTripper ordered to prison
A man who was recorded using a metal bike rack to trip and injure Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in federal prison.
Twitter users suspended for Covid tweets argue to reinstate case against feds
Twitter users who gained popularity for criticizing officials during the Covid-19 pandemic argued Thursday before an appeals court panel to reinstate First Amendment claims against the federal government for viewpoint suppression.
Regional
Separate and unequal access in Virginia at issue in Court of Appeal
The press and public are required to use the equivalent of a horse and buggy to review court records in Virginia while government officials and lawyers can ride on the superhighway of remote access. The First Amendment issue is now fully briefed in a federal court of appeals.
Journalist arrested at Iowa protest takes case against cop to Eighth Circuit
A photojournalist covering an Iowa protest in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was wrongly arrested by a Des Moines police officer, his lawyer told a federal appeals court panel Thursday, arguing the officer should not be protected from liability by qualified immunity.
International
Brexit bade toodle-oo to EU citizenship rights, top court says
Citizens of the United Kingdom are no longer EU citizens and not eligible for the benefits granted by the political and economic union, the European Union’s highest court ruled on Thursday.
EU scientists warn 2023 could be hottest-ever year
The first part of June was the hottest on record globally, an ominous sign as the El Niño weather pattern sets in and threatens to make 2023 one of the hottest – if not the hottest – ever registered, European climate scientists warned Thursday.
Science
Study shows overfishing is killing off reef shark populations
In a study published in Science on Thursday, a global initiative founded by researchers at Florida International University has given scientists invaluable reef data. After three years, The Global FinPrint team combed through over 20,000 hours of underwater footage across 391 reefs and found alarming losses among reef sharks and hopeful sanctuaries.
