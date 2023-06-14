Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the fight to take the Supreme Court to task continued at the Senate; The justices shot down a Florida man’s attempt to halt his execution; Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers drowned off the coast of Greece, and more.

National

Dems push dialogue on Supreme Court ethics reform

The fight to take the Supreme Court to task continued at the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a what supporters have framed as a tonic for the court's refusal to consider the ethical conduct of its justices.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Scientist convicted of spying for China claims anti-Asian bias on appeal

A jury made improper assumptions about the value of trade secret information when it convicted a naturalized U.S. citizen from China of espionage, the woman argued Wednesday before a federal appeals court.

A worker drives a forklift at a Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Hubei Limited plant in Wuhan, China, on March 24, 2020. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

Federal judge temporarily blocks Microsoft-Activision merger

Microsoft’s plan to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard hit another snag late Tuesday, when a federal judge granted the Federal Trade Commission's request for a temporary restraining order to stop Microsoft from closing the deal.

This June 13, 2013, photo shows the Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Regional

Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of Florida man who claims insanity

The Supreme Court on Wednesday shot down a Florida man’s attempt to halt his execution on an insanity claim.

Duane Owen will be executed on June 15, 2023 for the murders of a mother and teenager in 1984. (Florida Corrections Department via Courthouse News)

International

EU accuses Poland of autocratic tactics to squash opposition ahead of elections

With hard-fought elections pending in Poland this autumn, a new bitter clash is breaking out between the European Union and Poland's far-right government over allegations Warsaw intends to investigate and disqualify political opponents accused of coming under Russian influence.

Participants join an anti-government march in Warsaw, Poland, on June 4, 2023, led by the centrist opposition party leader Donald Tusk, who along with other critics accuses the government of eroding democracy. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Arguments on decade-old Russia-Ukraine conflict wrap up at UN court

Russia had the last word before the top court of the United Nations on Wednesday, insisting that Ukraine's case against it is built on fabricated evidence and conspiracy theories.

The opening day of hearings in Ukraine's case against Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, on June 6, 2023. (Wiebe Kiestr/ONU/CIJ-ICJ via Courthouse News)

Dozens drown in latest European migrant boat disaster

Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers drowned early Wednesday after their disastrously overcrowded fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Greece in one of Europe's worst sea disasters.

Survivors of a shipwreck rest at a port warehouse in Kalamata, Greece, about 150 miles southwest of Athens, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (www.argolikeseidhseis.gr via AP)

Science

Gut bacteria may show early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers say

For years, scientists have known that maintaining healthy bacteria in the intestines plays a vital role in one’s overall well-being – but did you know the gut’s microbiome may also indicate a predisposition to Alzheimer's disease?