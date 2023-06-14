Top 8 today

National
Dems push dialogue on Supreme Court ethics reform
The fight to take the Supreme Court to task continued at the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers considered a what supporters have framed as a tonic for the court's refusal to consider the ethical conduct of its justices.
Scientist convicted of spying for China claims anti-Asian bias on appeal
A jury made improper assumptions about the value of trade secret information when it convicted a naturalized U.S. citizen from China of espionage, the woman argued Wednesday before a federal appeals court.
Federal judge temporarily blocks Microsoft-Activision merger
Microsoft’s plan to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard hit another snag late Tuesday, when a federal judge granted the Federal Trade Commission's request for a temporary restraining order to stop Microsoft from closing the deal.
Regional
Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of Florida man who claims insanity
The Supreme Court on Wednesday shot down a Florida man’s attempt to halt his execution on an insanity claim.
International
EU accuses Poland of autocratic tactics to squash opposition ahead of elections
With hard-fought elections pending in Poland this autumn, a new bitter clash is breaking out between the European Union and Poland's far-right government over allegations Warsaw intends to investigate and disqualify political opponents accused of coming under Russian influence.
Arguments on decade-old Russia-Ukraine conflict wrap up at UN court
Russia had the last word before the top court of the United Nations on Wednesday, insisting that Ukraine's case against it is built on fabricated evidence and conspiracy theories.
Dozens drown in latest European migrant boat disaster
Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers drowned early Wednesday after their disastrously overcrowded fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Greece in one of Europe's worst sea disasters.
Science
Gut bacteria may show early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers say
For years, scientists have known that maintaining healthy bacteria in the intestines plays a vital role in one’s overall well-being – but did you know the gut’s microbiome may also indicate a predisposition to Alzheimer's disease?
