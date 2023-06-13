Top 8 today

National
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges in classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges Wednesday in his first court appearance on charges stemming from the hundreds of classified documents found at his private residence in Florida after leaving office.
Victim of AI-powered ransom scam urges Congress to regulate emerging tech
When Jennifer DeStefano decided at the last minute to answer a call from an unknown number, she was thrust into a harrowing ordeal that would put her at the center of an ongoing national conversation about the dangers of artificial intelligence.
For the Roberts court, upholding precedent leaves more questions than answers
A week after five of the high court’s justices upheld protections for Black voters in Alabama, legal experts are struggling to square the ruling with the court’s history.
Regional
Rule for electronic tracking of commercial truckers upheld in NY
Commercial truckers have no basis for privacy complaints against a New York rule requiring electronic logging devices, the state’s high court ruled Tuesday.
Oakland A’s to Las Vegas gets closer after Nevada legislative vote
Despite owning the worst record in Major League Baseball, the Oakland A’s hit a grand slam with part of the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday.
Homeowners demand feds pay for flood damage caused by Michigan dam failure
Homeowners argued Tuesday before an appeals court panel that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not conduct due diligence before giving an operating license to the owner of a hydroelectric dam that failed numerous inspections prior to a 2020 failure that caused catastrophic flooding.
International
Stockholm reeling after weekend of escalating street violence
Swedish politicians are discussing emergency measures to curb gang violence after the capital saw seven shootings over the weekend.
Science
Early humans migrated across Asia earlier than thought, study finds
Early humans didn’t just hug the coastline of the Indian Ocean as they spread out from Africa and migrated on their way to Asia and Australia. According to new research, they also used inland routes – traveling through forested regions, possibly following the flows of rivers – and they made that journey earlier than previously thought.
