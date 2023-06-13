Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges; New York’s high court ruled truckers have no basis for privacy complaints against a rule requiring electronic logging devices; Swedish politicians are discussing emergency measures to curb gang violence following weekend shootings, and more.

National

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges Wednesday in his first court appearance on charges stemming from the hundreds of classified documents found at his private residence in Florida after leaving office.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

Victim of AI-powered ransom scam urges Congress to regulate emerging tech

When Jennifer DeStefano decided at the last minute to answer a call from an unknown number, she was thrust into a harrowing ordeal that would put her at the center of an ongoing national conversation about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Jennifer DeStefano, an Arizona mother targeted by a phone scammer using an AI clone of her daughter's voice, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 13, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.

For the Roberts court, upholding precedent leaves more questions than answers

A week after five of the high court’s justices upheld protections for Black voters in Alabama, legal experts are struggling to square the ruling with the court’s history.

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Oct. 7, 2022. Standing beside her in the back row, from left are Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan are seated in front. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

Rule for electronic tracking of commercial truckers upheld in NY

Commercial truckers have no basis for privacy complaints against a New York rule requiring electronic logging devices, the state’s high court ruled Tuesday.

Truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north of metro Atlanta, to fill up their tractor-trailer rigs on Feb. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)

Oakland A’s to Las Vegas gets closer after Nevada legislative vote

Despite owning the worst record in Major League Baseball, the Oakland A’s hit a grand slam with part of the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday.

The Oakland A's have found a new home at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip on the Tropicana Las Vegas property. (Bob Leal/Courthouse News)

Homeowners demand feds pay for flood damage caused by Michigan dam failure

Homeowners argued Tuesday before an appeals court panel that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not conduct due diligence before giving an operating license to the owner of a hydroelectric dam that failed numerous inspections prior to a 2020 failure that caused catastrophic flooding.

This photo shows a view of a dam on Wixom Lake in Edenville, Mich., Tuesday, May 19, 2020. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

International

Stockholm reeling after weekend of escalating street violence

Swedish politicians are discussing emergency measures to curb gang violence after the capital saw seven shootings over the weekend.

Police at the scene after a shooting incident in Farsta, southern Stockholm, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Anders Wiklund /TT News Agency via AP)

Science

Early humans migrated across Asia earlier than thought, study finds

Early humans didn’t just hug the coastline of the Indian Ocean as they spread out from Africa and migrated on their way to Asia and Australia. According to new research, they also used inland routes – traveling through forested regions, possibly following the flows of rivers – and they made that journey earlier than previously thought.