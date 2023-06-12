Top 8 today

National
JPMorgan Chase reaches $290 million settlement with Epstein sex trafficking victims
JPMorgan Chase will pay $290 million to privately settle a federal class action brought by victims of underage sex trafficking and abuse by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the company announced Monday morning.
House takes up bill scuttling pistol brace rule amid GOP infighting
Although other legislative business remained stalled Monday as House Republicans worked to quell a revolt within their ranks, the lower chamber moved ahead with a bill that would strike down a recent change to federal gun control regulations.
Vibrations aren’t so good for Beach Boy’s royalties squabble
The Ninth Circuit gave a poor forecast Monday to a former member of the Beach Boys who claims that Universal Music has been shortchanging him on royalties from foreign streaming revenue.
Regional
Youth-led climate change trial, the first of its kind, opens in Montana
Opening arguments in Montana's landmark youth-led climate change case, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. to go to trial, kicked off on Monday.
Minnesota appeals court rules K-9 bite is covered by sovereign immunity
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state’s sovereign immunity applies in dog-bite cases, regardless of whether it is the dog’s “owner” under a statute governing bites.
International
Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s billionaire showman and right-wing populist, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the former cruise ship crooner and real estate developer who became Italy's larger-than-life political and business titan, has died at the age of 86.
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to court on torture claims
The Canadians and the Dutch have filed a complaint at the United Nations' highest court against Syria, alleging the regime of Bashar al-Assad has violated a treaty against torture by abusing thousands of its own citizens.
Op-ed
Stopping crime with litigation
If you're producing something so tempting that it gets stolen, are you liable for the thefts? An insurance company and a major city think so.
