Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including JPMorgan Chase will pay $290 million to settle a class action brought by victims of Jeffrey Epstein; Opening arguments began in Montana's landmark youth-led climate change trial; Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86, and more.

National

JPMorgan Chase reaches $290 million settlement with Epstein sex trafficking victims

JPMorgan Chase will pay $290 million to privately settle a federal class action brought by victims of underage sex trafficking and abuse by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the company announced Monday morning.

Prosecutors used photographs recovered from Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse to illustrate the close romantic relationship between the late financier and Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite faced a six-count indictment in connection with enticing teenage girls into sexual abuse by Epstein. (Department of Justice via Courthouse News)

House takes up bill scuttling pistol brace rule amid GOP infighting

Although other legislative business remained stalled Monday as House Republicans worked to quell a revolt within their ranks, the lower chamber moved ahead with a bill that would strike down a recent change to federal gun control regulations.

Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., in 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.

Vibrations aren’t so good for Beach Boy’s royalties squabble

The Ninth Circuit gave a poor forecast Monday to a former member of the Beach Boys who claims that Universal Music has been shortchanging him on royalties from foreign streaming revenue.

(Image by Cornelia Schneider-Frank from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Regional

Youth-led climate change trial, the first of its kind, opens in Montana

Opening arguments in Montana's landmark youth-led climate change case, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. to go to trial, kicked off on Monday.

Emigrant Peak towers over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park, on Nov. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

Minnesota appeals court rules K-9 bite is covered by sovereign immunity

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state’s sovereign immunity applies in dog-bite cases, regardless of whether it is the dog’s “owner” under a statute governing bites.

A police dog for the Outagamie County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’'s Department. (Michael Pereckas/Wikimedia Commons via Courthouse News)

International

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s billionaire showman and right-wing populist, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former cruise ship crooner and real estate developer who became Italy's larger-than-life political and business titan, has died at the age of 86.

Silvio Berlusconi gets emotional during a center-right coalition closing rally in Rome on Sep. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Canada, Netherlands take Syria to court on torture claims

The Canadians and the Dutch have filed a complaint at the United Nations' highest court against Syria, alleging the regime of Bashar al-Assad has violated a treaty against torture by abusing thousands of its own citizens.

A man passes a poster of Syrian President Bashar Assad that reads "Congratulations victory" while crossing the border into Syria from Iraq in 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

Op-ed

Stopping crime with litigation

If you're producing something so tempting that it gets stolen, are you liable for the thefts? An insurance company and a major city think so.