Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including DC Circuit hears arguments over January 6 insurrection resolution; Indiana law to require parental knowledge of student name, pronoun changes; New mass shooting shocks Serbia, and more.

National

DC Circuit hears arguments over January 6 insurrection resolution

U.S. House Republicans argue in the D.C. Circuit that a resolution passed following the January 6 insurrection was unconstitutional.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Glossip, pushing innocence, wins Supreme Court execution stay

An Oklahoma man who has for decades maintained his innocence in a murder-for-hire plot secured temporary relief from execution on Friday as the Supreme Court considers hearing his appeal.

This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Feds sued over pesticide use in critical habitats

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday over four years of foot-dragging on a petition to regulate the use of pesticides in protected habitats.

This photo shows a giant Patagonian bumblebee (Bombus dahlbomii). Four decades ago, these bees were abundant in Chile and Argentina, but now they have become an uncommon sight. (Credit: Eduardo E. Zattara)

Regional

Climate change may spell disaster for Arizona’s iconic saguaro

For thousands of years, one plant has served as the sentinel of the Sonoran Desert. Thriving through three distinct biomes and migrating north from Mexico over several million years, the prickly giants unique to Mexico and Arizona are perhaps the region’s most distinctive feature.

Saguaro cacti haven't seen a major recruitment event in the last 20 years. (Joe Duhownik/Courthouse News)

Indiana law to require parental knowledge of student name, pronoun changes

Republican Governor Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed into law new rules that restrict the discussion of human sexuality in the classroom and require schools to tell parents when students wish to change their name or pronouns.

The Indiana State Capitol in downtown Indianapolis. (David Mark/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

New mass shooting shocks Serbia, president vows gun crackdown

A second mass shooting within 48 hours left Serbia reeling on Friday after a 21-year-old Serbian man went on a rampage in a rural part of the country, killing eight people and wounding 14 others.

Forensic police operate on a car in the village of Dubona, Serbia, some 30 miles south of Belgrade, on May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Danish welfare: Bureaucracy puts care services under pressure

Having recently changed her teaching job from the public sector to the private market, Heidi Macdams said she did so because she no longer had enough time to spend on fundamental tasks.

Heidi Macdams teaches various subjects in school. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Macdams.)

Op-Ed

Why are fascists so unhappy?

A cliché says that a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met. Corny though that be, I prefer it to the Republican Party’s knee-jerk ruse today for grubbing up votes: A stranger is an enemy you’ve not yet identified and punished.