Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Estate of ‘Let’s Get It On’ writer loses Ed Sheeran copyright case; Massachusetts stumbles in opposition of shock therapy; Biden toughens US approach to warring factions in Sudan, and more.

National

Promise and proscription: Regulations tie up access to psychedelics

Advocacy isn’t just a job for Brett Waters; he’s experienced the therapeutic use of psychedelics firsthand.

A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles on May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Estate of ‘Let’s Get It On’ writer loses Ed Sheeran copyright case

A jury found Ed Sheeran not liable Thursday to the estate of Marvin Gaye’s co-writer on “Let’s Get It On,” who accused the Brit of wholesale copying the melody from the 1973 R&B classic for his 2014 hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”

Ed Sheeran plays his guitar on the witness stand during his testimony on May 1, 2023 in Manhattan federal court. Sheeran continued testifying to deny allegations that his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" ripped off Marvin Gaye's soul classic "Let's Get It On." (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Trump wants his indictment in NY state court transferred to federal

Donald Trump intends to have his criminal case removed to federal court, a lawyer for the former president announced Thursday, shortly after the presiding judge in New York state court floated February or March 2024 as likely contenders for the start of trial.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio convicted of seditious conspiracy

Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants of his far-right Proud Boys group are guilty of seditious conspiracy, a federal jury ruled Thursday, finding that each worked to overthrow the U.S. government after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys and smokes a cigarette at a rally in Delta Park in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 26, 2020. (Allison Dinner/AP)

Regional

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously approves dogged plan to reintroduce wolves

A pack of gray wolves are expected to spend Christmas in Colorado for the first time in 80 years. The state's Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously voted on Wednesday to adopt a plan to reintroduce wolves to the Centennial State by the voter-created deadline at the end of the year.

Gray wolf populations have been wiped out in the lower 48 states due to historic government-funded killing programs. Remaining populations exist almost entirely in northeastern Minnesota. (Image courtesy Tracy Brooks, Mission Wolf/USFWS via Courthouse News)

Massachusetts stumbles in opposition of shock therapy

The only mental institution in the world that uses electric shocks to discipline developmentally disabled patients — a practice condemned by the United Nations as torture — got a surprisingly sympathetic hearing Wednesday from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

This 2014 photo shows a display of an electroconvulsive therapy machine at Glenside Museum, part of the University of the West of England in Fishponds, Bristol. (Creative Commons via Courthouse News)

International

Zelenskyy meets with International Criminal Court, Dutch leaders in surprise visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid an unexpected visit to The Hague on Thursday, calling on the international community to back a tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression.

The exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Biden toughens US approach to warring factions in Sudan

U.S. sanctions will be the next step for warring factions in Sudan after a signal from leaders of the opposing forces that there is no end in sight to the conflict.