Top 8 today

National
Debt ceiling talks, stubborn inflation dominates Wall Street focus
U.S. indices split this week as concerns about the debt ceiling and persistent inflation keep investors watching both situations closely and hoping for a path through.
Oath Keepers who led Jan. 6 breach sentenced to prison
Despite being acquitted of the top charge, seditious conspiracy, two Oath Keepers who led the assault on the Capitol after the 2020 election were sentenced to significant prison terms Friday.
Regional
Embattled Texas attorney general slams impeachment push on eve of vote
On the eve of the Texas House of Representatives' vote to impeach him, Attorney General Ken Paxton called the investigation and impeachment resolution against him unjust and unethical at a press conference Friday afternoon.
Race to move water underground on as California’s Central Valley overflows
After an unexpected wet winter, California’s drought-addled Central Valley now faces dangerous floods as a historic snowpack melts — even as the state moves to store the liquid gold as quickly as possible.
South Carolina judge temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban
A South Carolina law banning most abortions after about six weeks was in effect for only a day before a judge temporarily halted its enforcement.
International
Italy risks leaving billions on the table as clock ticks on gigantic recovery plan
A political storm is brewing over Italy's struggles to meet deadlines, targets and requirements set out by the European Union in order to receive billions of euros in pandemic recovery aid that, in theory, could reawaken Italy's moribund economy and launch the creaky nation into the future.
Russian ‘ghost ships’ threaten expansion of North Sea wind farms
Nine European countries are seeking to transform the North Sea into the world's biggest green energy hub, while mysterious Russian vessels are said to be mapping the continent’s maritime infrastructure. Experts say the coalition needs a new security plan.
Op-ed
The lion in the corner
I do not trust any politician who flouts his or her presumed religious faith: hypocrites braying on street corners — not the way their presumed man-god instructed them: in the closet.
