Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including two Oath Keepers who led the assault on the Capitol after the 2020 election were sentenced to significant prison terms; A judge temporarily blocked South Carolina’s new six-week abortion ban; A political storm is brewing in Italy, and more.

National

Debt ceiling talks, stubborn inflation dominates Wall Street focus

U.S. indices split this week as concerns about the debt ceiling and persistent inflation keep investors watching both situations closely and hoping for a path through.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to reporters, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as returns to his office from the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, as debt limit negotiations continue. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Oath Keepers who led Jan. 6 breach sentenced to prison

Despite being acquitted of the top charge, seditious conspiracy, two Oath Keepers who led the assault on the Capitol after the 2020 election were sentenced to significant prison terms Friday.

Charging papers include this photograph of individuals affiliated with the Oath Keepers outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The group includes David Moerschel (red arrow), William Isaacs (purple), Jessica Marie Watkins (yellow), Donovan Crowl (green), Laura Steele (orange), Kelly Meggs (blue), and Connie Meggs (white). (Justice Department via Courthouse News)

Regional

Embattled Texas attorney general slams impeachment push on eve of vote

On the eve of the Texas House of Representatives' vote to impeach him, Attorney General Ken Paxton called the investigation and impeachment resolution against him unjust and unethical at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Wagner, File)

Race to move water underground on as California’s Central Valley overflows

After an unexpected wet winter, California’s drought-addled Central Valley now faces dangerous floods as a historic snowpack melts — even as the state moves to store the liquid gold as quickly as possible.

A recharge basin fills with water in California's San Joaquin Valley, as snow from recent storms melts. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

South Carolina judge temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

A South Carolina law banning most abortions after about six weeks was in effect for only a day before a judge temporarily halted its enforcement.

The South Carolina State House. (Wikipedia image via Courthouse News)

International

Italy risks leaving billions on the table as clock ticks on gigantic recovery plan

A political storm is brewing over Italy's struggles to meet deadlines, targets and requirements set out by the European Union in order to receive billions of euros in pandemic recovery aid that, in theory, could reawaken Italy's moribund economy and launch the creaky nation into the future.

Tourists mill about on St. Mark's Square, Venice, Italy, in June 2022. (Cain Burdeau/Courthouse News Service)

Russian ‘ghost ships’ threaten expansion of North Sea wind farms

Nine European countries are seeking to transform the North Sea into the world's biggest green energy hub, while mysterious Russian vessels are said to be mapping the continent’s maritime infrastructure. Experts say the coalition needs a new security plan.

A fisher boat passes wind turbines between the island Langeoog and Bensersiel on the North Sea coast in Germany, on May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Op-ed

The lion in the corner

I do not trust any politician who flouts his or her presumed religious faith: hypocrites braying on street corners — not the way their presumed man-god instructed them: in the closet.