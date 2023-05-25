Top 8 today

National
Oath Keepers leader sentenced to 18 years in prison for mounting insurrection
The veteran who founded the far-right Oath Keepers group was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday for his role in planning a “bloody revolution” to keep former President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.
In already tenuous debt talks, Republicans urge McCarthy to increase demands
As the nation hurtles closer to a national debt crisis, members of one of Congress’ more politically radical coalitions voiced hostility to compromise Thursday, instead insisting that Speaker Kevin McCarthy use his leverage to bring additional demands to the bargaining table.
Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.
Republicans opposing EPA emissions rule invoke Supreme Court precedent
Keeping up a drumbeat of opposition to ambitious tailpipe emissions guidelines proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, Senate Republicans pointed Thursday to a recent Supreme Court decision that they say strips the administration of unilateral authority to impose such restrictions.
EPA authority to regulate wetlands clobbered by Supreme Court
Limiting the government’s authority to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act, the Supreme Court ended a nearly two-decade-old dispute Thursday
Regional
North Carolina slapped with First Amendment suit over access delays
Courthouse News took on North Carolina over public access delays in its latest First Amendment lawsuit aimed at getting state e-filing systems to provide immediate access to new complaints for the press and public.
Justices slam Minnesota on seizure of grandma’s condo
A Minnesota county violated the rights of a 94-year-old woman when it took her property that was worth over double the tax debt she owed, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.
International
Top EU court tells Austria to tighten rules for environmental review
Austria cannot exclude building projects from environmental impact assessments based on size alone, the European Union’s highest court said on Thursday, in the latest legal battle over a massive construction project in the country’s capital Vienna.
Science
Over 5,000 species found in a seabed set for deep-sea mining, study says
The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is a richly biodiverse seabed that stretches across Hawaii, Kiribati and Mexico, measures at roughly the size of India, and is the future subject of corporate deep-sea mining, according to a study published Thursday in Current Biology.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.