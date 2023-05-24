Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Meta lost a bid to withhold thousands of documents in an EU investigation; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his campaign for president; German police raided the homes of climate activists, and more.

National

Taking on Trump, DeSantis launches presidential run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party and former Donald Trump acolyte, officially filed paperwork to run for president of the United States on Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

For Roberts, Supreme Court barricades left scars

For nearly two decades Chief Justice John Roberts has sat at the helm of one of the most powerful bodies in the nation as it has reshaped laws on abortion, gun control, voting rights, campaign finance and more, but there is only one issue that keeps the Bush appointee up at night.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen behind a fence on May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.

Regional

Colorado governor signs bill to pay livestock owners for wolf woes

In anticipation of inevitable wolf conflicts, Governor Jared Polis signed into a bill into law late Tuesday night that allocates funding to compensate livestock owners for wolf predation and harassment.

A gray wolf.

LA fails in bid to claw back police officer headshots

A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by the city of Los Angeles to order a freelance journalist to return photographs of LAPD officers he obtained from the city via a Public Records Act request.

Headshots of LAPD officers, courtesy of the website, www.watchthewatchers

International

Meta ordered to hand over documents in EU antitrust investigation

Meta lost a bid Wednesday to withhold thousands of documents as EU authorities investigate the parent company of Facebook and Instagram for anticompetitive behavior.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (Molly Quell/Courthouse News)

German police raid homes of climate activists

Calling a climate protest movement a criminal organization, German police on Wednesday raided the homes of protesters affiliated with Last Generation, a group behind disruptive headline-grabbing demonstrations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

A police officer enters a house during a raid related to a climate activist group in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

Shocked Italy mourns flood victims as death toll rises to 15

Italy observed a national day of mourning on Wednesday for the devastating flooding in northern Italy that exposed the country's vulnerability to the ravages of climate change.

Volunteers clear mud from flooding as household goods are piled on the side of a street in Faenza, Italy, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP, File)

Science

Scientists find beer byproduct used in famous Danish art

A study published Wednesday in Science Advances uncovered the base priming layer of famous Danish Golden Age paintings — and found beer byproducts. Besides helping to preserve the art, the revelation ties together two of the most culturally significant enterprises of the time, art and brewing.